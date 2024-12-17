12 Days of Fuck This: 9 Songs That Make Me Want to Die

At this point, you get it. I have difficulty distinguishing things to enjoy about Christmas. Apart from a few days off and getting gifts, the only element of this godforsaken holiday that I actually look forward to is the music. For the most part, I find it, well, wonderful. Especially the really sad stuff about depression, addiction, grief, and poverty accompanied by cheery chimes and stupid little bells.

But make no mistake, for as many songs as I like, there are way more I find cloying and cutesy. “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer?” Run me over instead. Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe”? Mistle-NO. “O Holy Night”? More like O Holy Hell. Literally anything performed by Michael Bublé? Bub-Nay.

So, on the ninth day of the 12 Days of Fuck This, I’ve listed some of the songs that make me want to die. If Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” helps me cope, these make me mope.

Here they are, in no particular order:

9. “So Much Wine” by Phoebe Bridgers (featuring Paul Mescal)

Let me be clear: I don’t hate this song. In fact, I think it’s beautifully resonant even if it’s not a particularly revolutionary message. Drinking in the hopes of one day being full enough not to notice how very empty you are? Been there. Especially at Christmas. But it’s not its lyrics that make me want to die. It’s the fact that when Phoebe Bridgers covered The Handsome Family’s track in 2022, her then-boyfriend, Paul Mescal joined her on backing vocals. It’s bad enough that he’s quite good (the man can do everything), but the fact that they’re no longer together (and I was rooting for them)? Well, it just means it’s ruined forever.