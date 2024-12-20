12 Days of Fuck This: 6 Christmas Billboards That Should Be Burned

You’ve seen them: The blights upon highways and humanity known as billboards. If you asked me, billboards are always a bit desperate: They scream at people just trying to get from point A to point B to “Stop here!” or “Repent, or you’re going to burn in hell for all eternity!” or “Buy this!” or my personal favorite: “Here’s a wildly misleading image of a supposedly aborted fetus to ruin your day!” And this time of year? Their messages become all the more odd (at best) not to mention, utterly ominous (at worst).

Billboards can be ultra-religious (ex: “Keep Christ in Christmas”), ultra-personal (ex: a billboard you remember passing on a road trip circa 1999 that’s never been taken down), or some measure of both (ex: a petty denunciation of your local Atheists). Unfortunately, they aren’t going anywhere…not even in 2024 when they’ve become the least effective advertising strategy, and most people are too busy to look at them because they’re texting and driving. What? You know it’s true. Even if I live in New York and am barely exposed to them, the mere knowledge that they still exist is enough to ruin my holiday.

Scroll for six of the very worst.

6. “Keep Christ in Christmas”

Keep Christ in Christmas- a beautiful billboard reminder sponsored by Knights of Columbus in Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/MHySLmmwwC — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) December 3, 2022

This ol’ classic! And believe it or not, it’s not even that old. The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, created the campaign as a reminder to celebrate “the true meaning of Christmas.” But anyone who was born and raised Catholic knows the most patronizing (church officials and the elderly) tend to wield it as less of a reminder, and more of a threat.

“We believe Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ, who became man,” one Knights of Columbus representative recently told Inland Catholic. “It is not a shopping holiday for gift-giving. The origins of St. Nicholas were charitable, giving to those in need.” Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the technically anti-capitalist sentiment. Lately, I’ve been donating what I can to the thousands of Amazon workers striking in the hopes of giving their families a Christmas this year. It’s the imagery (and hypocrisy) of Catholicism I rebuke. Realistically, is the sight of a baby in a manger really moving people to give to those in need? Furthermore, I know plenty of people in need that the Catholic Church isn’t helping. Survivors of its systemic sexual abuse, for instance.

5. “Atheists Strike Out At Christmas”

‘Atheists strike out at Christmas’: Catholic League unveils new billboard to counter FFRFhttps://t.co/CnKaxwYUCz — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) December 18, 2024

This month, the Catholic League, a conservative religious organization, denounced local atheists in Madison, Wisconsin via a lengthy billboard that begins, “Atheists Strike Out At Christmas.” According to the Catholic Post, the billboard is in response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation that the Catholic League claims “neutered” the nativity scene at the Capital. How? By installing a sign next to the nativity that read: “At this season of the Winter Solstice, may reason prevail. There are no gods, no devils, no angels, no heaven or hell. There is only our natural world. Religion is but myth and superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.” Are they taking new members?