12 Days Fuck This: 7 Celeb Christmas Movie Cameos That Hallmark Got Wrong

Believe it or not, I am a Hallmark Christmas movie historian. The vast knowledge, I fear, was thrust upon me against my will. You learn a lot when at least one television in your parents’ house has been set to the channel (24/7) come Thanksgiving every year since you were 12 years old. For better (and certainly for worse), I can recite the entire Christmas repertoire—so much so, that the good people at Hallmark once let me pay a visit to one of the sets.

I have my favorites (The Nine Lives of Christmas), those I change the channel to escape (Mr. Miracle), and those I watch solely for the cheery little cameos (Ed Asner in The Christmas Card, obviously). At this point, many celebrities have made an appearance to collect a Hallmark check—from Patti LaBelle to Dolly Parton. Do I blame them? Not at all. But there are many I could be less generous about. Alan Thicke? R.I.P., but I don’t care how wholesome he’s written to be, I shudder each time he’s onscreen. The Fonz? Too corny. Donna Kelce? Well, bless her for trying.

Hallmark is, at its best, so bad it’s good. But when it’s so bad it’s bad? Chances are, they’ve done wrong by a celebrity who signed on the dotted line. Here are seven notables:

7. Mariah Carey in A Christmas Melody (2015)

This is a controversial choice, and I get it if you disagree. You’re wrong, but I understand. Mariah Carey is a diva, one of the only living ones left. Therefore, casting her as Lacey Chabert’s high school rival hellbent on stealing the show at the local elementary’s Christmas pageant is a little too on the nose for my taste. Give the Queen of Christmas more to do! Clearly, the suits at Hallmark never saw Precious. To add insult to injury, the story takes place in Ohio. Even as a fellow diva from the devil’s armpit…who is believing someone with her exceptional talent came from Ohio??? Not me.

6. Donna Kelce in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (2024)

When the mother of one of the most famous players in the NFL right now is cast in a Hallmark Christmas movie, one would probably expect that she’d just play herself. A simple, “Hey everybody, it’s me: the mother of one of the most famous players in the NFL right now. I’m here because the network couldn’t afford that guy! He may lose from time to time, but love always wins!” kind of cameo would suffice. But in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , in which a longtime fan and a Chiefs executive fall in love, Kelce was cast as a mere townswoman who just kind of appears from time to time—like a bespectacled specter in an apron. Not only is her role bizarre, given how recognizable she is within the Chiefs world (does her son not exist in Hallmark’s version of the team), but her acting is, well, worse than her son’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

5. Henry Winkler, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)

No shade to The Most Wonderful Time of the Year; in fact, it’s one of my favorite Hallmark Christmas movies. A single mom overwhelmed by the season? Its formula is simple but effective…with the exception of Henry Winkler, who portrays said single mom’s meddling Uncle Ralph. Instead of providing childcare or, I don’t know, helping out around the house, Winkler’s Ralph borders on annoying in his attempts to pawn his adult niece off on a handsome stranger. It’s unsettling. As if she 1. doesn’t have other priorities, and 2. can’t get her own man! Fuck outta’ here.