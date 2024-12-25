12 Days of Fuck This: The 1 Reason Jellycats Are Ruining Christmas

It’s Christmas, meaning the 12 Days of Fuck This has reached its end. Have you had fun? Because I certainly have. Together, we’ve knocked Elf from its shelf, celebrated violent (and festive!) spy thrillers, and ranked the worst White Elephant gifts all so you can show up to parties with the best one this year. You’re welcome!

On this final day, I offer you one last yuletide diatribe. Every year, there’s at least one objectively silly item that children include at the top of their lists for Santa. In the eighties, Cabbage Patch Kids sold for $75 or more; in the late nineties, Tamagotchi, Beanie Babies, and Furbies had adults fighting in the aisles; and in the 2010s, people lined blocks for Hatchimals. In 2024, it’s something called a Jellycat.

Neither jelly, nor cat, the Jellycat is nothing more than a “luxury” plush toy in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and categories. First launched in 1999 as a modest stall at a trade show, Jellycat has since become a multimillion-dollar empire and the go-to gift this year. Jellycats are animals, sure: bears, bunnies, and birds—Jellycat makes all of those. But they’re also food. Sassy sushi nigiri, a mussel, at least five variations of a hardboiled egg, and patisserie religieuse. There are inanimate objects, too: a hockey puck; a campfire; a $110 discoball that is, ostensibly, just a stuffed ball with the same stupid smiley face as all the others. Frankly, I find it all ridiculous. And of course, they’re the only thing my 12 and 10-year-old nieces want for Christmas (apart from hundreds of dollars worth of skincare they don’t need).