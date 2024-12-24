12 Days of Fuck This: Everyone Has 2 Nostrils Full of Snot

Obvioulsy, Jamie’s girlfriend in Love Actually didn’t just have a bad cold, she was cheating on him with his brother. But I also believe she had a bad cold. Photo: Universal Studios

About a week ago, I was indulging in a late-night scroll on TikTok when I came across one of the most disturbing, disgusting videos I’ve ever encountered on the app. A mom took a sinus relief syringe, stuck it up her screaming, swaddled five-year-old’s nose, and without a moment’s hesitation, let the saline loose. I watched a waterfall of yellow mucus pour out of the kid’s nostril like lava running down Mount Vesuvius. Then, I watched her de-mucus his second nostril. She added the song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the video and captioned it, “It’s that time of year again…we’re flushing it all out.”

As someone who used to suffer from monthly sinus infections (I don’t send Christmas cards except to my ENT <3), I felt for the kid and salute the mother. So, on Christmas Eve, as we wrap up Jezebel‘s 12 Days of Fuck This, I will declare that, as the mom’s caption and song choice joked, the most wonderful time of the year is rarely that because everybody’s fucking sick.

This might be the most tired, uncreative complaint about Christmas, but I’ve been congested for three weeks so I don’t care. If you weren’t sick after Thanksgiving, then you were sick two weeks ago, and if you weren’t sick two weeks ago, then you’re sick right now, and if you’re not sick right now, then you will be after spending Christmas Day with your cousin’s five-year-old and seven-year-old kids. Children have so many obscure and disgusting germs, I still can’t believe there wasn’t a study into whether covid orginated in them.