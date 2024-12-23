12 Days of Fuck This: 3 Places Roasted Chestnuts Don’t Belong

Every person in the English-speaking world knows the lyrics of Mel Tormé’s “The Christmas Song.” More specifically, its opening line: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.” It’s a romantic image, no? Curled up by a bonfire or encircling a fireplace, a hot-toddy in one hand, your phone probably in the other, watching as a nut overheats only to emanate the most ghastly odors known to mankind. Hey, what better than that? Well, I now know…a lot.

When I was a kid, I was desperate to try a roasted chestnut at Christmas time. I love a good almond, occasionally crave a salty cashew, and peanuts are so perfect to me that I’ve been known to eat the shells. The Nuts 4 Nuts carts on every Manhattan street corner? I stop at one once a week and privately sing this little song to myself each time. That said, I imagined I’d be pretty into a roasted chestnut, though I never actually sought them out. Frankly, living in New York hasn’t exactly helped. Have you ever smelled a roasted chestnut? Perhaps it’s how they’re being prepared (on a dirty street) or, the dirty street smells are just that overpowering, but they reek. Like burnt bark and broken dreams.

Still, when I eventually tried a roasted chestnut as an adult after a neighbor brought my parents a bag for Christmas, I was stoked. Here was my chance to decide whether or not they were for me. Spoiler alert: they’re not. And not only are they not for me, I seriously wonder why they would be for anyone. When roasted, chestnuts are too dense, too soft to be considered a nut, too sweet, and worst of all, they look too much like a testicle. These sad realities ruined the entire romantic image for me. What the hell was Mel Tormé on?