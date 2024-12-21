12 Days of Fuck This: 5 Ways Christmas Is Turning Your Kid Into a Willing Subject of the Surveillance State

Let me start out by saying that I am actually a Christmas lover. Eating, drinking, singing maudlin songs, seeing my loved ones, being cozy…all my top favorite activities. But when my dear friends here at Jezebel asked if there was anything I’d want to contribute to 12 Days of Fuck This, a hater’s Christmas roundup, I knew I had to list out all the ways Christmas is indoctrinating your kids into being willing citizens of the modern surveillance state.

Number one is obvious: Santa Claus (as a concept), he who is “making a list and checking it twice,” who is “gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.” You know who else is making lists of names? The FBI, the NSA, every tech company you’ve ever heard of (and, probably more worryingly, every tech company you haven’t).

Sure, the list the FBI’s currently compiling is probably primarily targeting people who were just slightly too eager to post about Luigi Mangione. Or maybe the agency is still focused on expanding the No-Fly List—which notoriously includes people who are not in any way connected to terrorism, reminding us that, despite their prolific spying apparatus, federal agents are often very bad at doing things like “identifying the correct person.”

In fact, the promise that Santa’s checking his list twice might be worse! You’re teaching your kid to accept being surveilled, but then there’s the reassurance that someone’s double-checking the work, that you won’t accidentally end up on the Naughty List if you don’t truly belong there. The same cannot be said of the federal government.