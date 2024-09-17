Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking Charges; Home Raids Uncovered Images & Videos of ‘Freak Offs’

On Monday, Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. As a result, he was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City where he’d been living for several weeks as the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York conducted an investigation—which remains ongoing.

The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday morning and includes allegations that Combs operated a “criminal enterprise” that threatened, abused, and coerced women and others, and accuses him of forced labor and kidnapping, among several other egregious charges, that allegedly has been taking place since 2008.

“Sean Combs led and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and the obstruction of justice,” Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told reporters during a press conference after the indictment was made public.

Combs, Williams said, used force and threats of force to organize and engage victims in sex performances with male sex worker—many of whom he transported internationally or over state lines—known as “freak offs.” These “occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers.” They were also recorded by Combs to use as “collateral” and involved narcotics to keep victims “obedient and compliant.”

Williams also said that the “freak offs” were aided by multiple individuals in Combs’ circle including high-ranking supervisors, personal assistants, security, and household staff.