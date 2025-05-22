House Passes ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ That’s a Vicious Attack on Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care
The budget bill would "defund" Planned Parenthood, closing nearly 200 clinics, and prohibit Medicaid from covering healthcare for transgender people, no matter their age.Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics
Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, the House passed a spending bill that would cut taxes for the wealthiest people and companies in the U.S., while slashing programs that help those working to make ends meet. It’s what President Donald Trump has for months been calling the “big, beautiful bill,” which of course means it’s ugly and vicious.
The bill targets healthcare in multiple ways, and between 8 million and 15 million people could lose their insurance altogether thanks to work requirements and the end of assistance to pay monthly premiums. For people who retain coverage, devastating changes would include: banning Medicaid from being used for non-abortion services at Planned Parenthood, banning Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for people of any age, and blocking insurance plans purchased on the exchanges from covering abortion or gender-affirming care. These are proposals ripped out of Project 2025. And, once again, attacks on trans people are following the anti-abortion playbook, as excluding abortion from Medicaid was one step in the long road leading to total abortion bans.
The bill still has to pass the Senate, but it is a brazen attack on people’s lives and dignity. Last week, disability rights activists disrupted a House hearing on the Medicaid cuts and 25 people, including several wheelchair users, were arrested.
The bill, H.R. 1, passed by one vote, 215–214. Only two Republicans joined Democrats to oppose it: Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio, while Andy Harris of Maryland voted “present.” That slim margin means there’s a world where, if Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) were still alive, the bill might have failed. (In that world, some of the GOP holdouts might have voted yes, but we’ll never know.)
Medicaid is a health insurance program for people with low incomes, pregnant people, children, and people with disabilities. It’s jointly funded by the federal government and the states. States could decide to allot money to cover gender-affirming care, like some have done with abortion, but that would lead to a patchwork system.
The bill initially banned Medicaid from covering trans minors’ healthcare, but an amendment introduced Wednesday night stripped out the words “for minors,” meaning the provision would apply to people of any age. Republicans have long argued that parents who support their trans children should not be able to help their kids get healthcare recommended by a doctor, and they are now trying to limit adults from getting care to which they themselves consent. The bill defines “procedures” that Medicaid cannot cover to include surgeries and hormone therapy.
House Republicans' managers amendment to the reconciliation bill is outIt now explicitly prohibits Medicaid from covering gender-affirming health care for transgender people *overall*The reconciliation bill initially only targeted people under 18amendments-rules.house.gov/amendments/R…
— Oriana González (@oriana.bsky.social) 2025-05-22T01:42:15.724Z
The bill also bans marketplace plans that people purchase from covering gender-affirming care. In a vile move, this provision is listed under a section as “addressing waste, fraud, and abuse.” Life-saving healthcare is none of those things.
