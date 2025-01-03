Elon Musk (Allegedly) Posted on His Alt That He ‘Is a Father Who Gets Lots of Sex’

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

The intra-MAGA fight over immigration has led to an interesting consequence: The richest man alive may have revealed another secret alt account.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and business psycho Vivek Ramaswamy poked a hornet’s nest when they recently said they supported H-1B visas for workers skilled in specialty roles, after campaigning for a guy who ran on mass deportations and slashing legal immigration. (Musk spent $250 million to get Donald Trump elected.) Other high-profile people in the MAGA cinematic universe did not like this one bit: Steve Bannon, Nikki Haley, and Laura Loomer all disagreed and said the U.S. needs to “prioritize” American workers over foreign-born ones.

Here’s where things get strange. Loomer said that after she called out Musk, her Twitter account was demonetized. She hosted a Twitter “Spaces” audio chat on December 28 and it was joined by an account named “Adrian Dittmann” who tried to persuade her that Musk was not a MAGA traitor. Except “Dittman’s” voice sounded exactly like Musk’s—a theory that people have floated for months!

Cut to this week, when “Dittman” posted a bunch of messages on 4chan on New Year’s Day in which he got defensive about Musk’s ketamine use as a government contractor and threatened defamation lawsuits. Screenshots posted online don’t show the messages “Dittmann” was responding to, but given that 4chan is a favorite site of the alt-right, we can imagine people were reaming Musk for supporting even some immigration.

“Dittmann” responds to one post by saying “you are a maggot and Elon has done more in his 20s than you will ever do in your entire pathetic life.” The account also said Musk isn’t an incel because “Elon is a father who gets lots of sex.” Finally, the account calls Elon “a fren,” which is cringe.

Musk is a father, yes, of 11 living children with three different women, most of whom were conceived via IVF. He is also a creepy pronatalist worried about “population collapse” and who bought a secret Texas compound for his family. He is (allegedly) a ketamine-addled conspiracy theorist who seems to only support immigration if it helps make him even richer.

Now we get to see how much longer he has influence on Trump before the president gets tired of sharing the spotlight.

Trump-related barf:

Trump won 91% of “ news desert ” counties—counties lacking a professional source of local news—by an average of 54 points. [Northwestern University]

” counties—counties lacking a professional source of local news—by an average of 54 points. [Northwestern University] “Judge orders Trump to be sentenced in hush money case on Jan. 10, but says he won’t be incarcerated” [NBC News]

Trump will hold a “ victory rally ” at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. the day before the Inauguration , as if that pomp and circumstance wasn’t enough for him. [Associated Press]

” at the in Washington, D.C. the day before the , as if that pomp and circumstance wasn’t enough for him. [Associated Press] Ramaswamy, incoming co-chair of Trump’s little commission to cut government spending, suggested rolling back a loan to electric car maker Rivian, a potential competitor to Musk’s Tesla. [CNN]

Non-Trump barf:

Both the U.S. Capitol Building and the Washington Monument were struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve. [WTOP]

and the were struck by on New Year’s Eve. [WTOP] Chief Justice Roberts is very mad that people are criticizing the Supreme Court . [Law Dork]

is very mad that people are criticizing the . [Law Dork] Relatedly, the U.S. judicial conference rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers to refer Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice for failing to disclose extravagant gifts provided by his sugar daddy, Harlan Crow . [The Guardian]

to the Department of Justice for failing to disclose extravagant gifts provided by his sugar daddy, . [The Guardian] Rudy Giuliani is trying to save his Yankees World Series rings from his $148 million defamation verdict [Associated Press]

is trying to save his from his $148 million defamation verdict [Associated Press] Patrick Soon-Shiong , the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times , had comedian Rob Schneider come to the newsroom to talk about launching a MAGA-friendly version of “The View.” Cheryl Hines was also there. [Status News]

, the billionaire owner of the , had comedian come to the newsroom to talk about launching a MAGA-friendly version of “The View.” was also there. [Status News] Another Democratic state lawmaker in Florida is joining the Republican party. [Associated Press]

