Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She’s Pregnant

There have been many horrible consequences of various states’ abortion bans, but what’s happening in Georgia to a pregnant, brain-dead woman is a sickening new level.

Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old mother, has been kept on life support for more than 90 days, after she was declared brain-dead in February, when she was nine weeks pregnant.

Her mother, April Newkirk, told a local NBC affiliate this week that doctors told the family that because of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, Smith must be kept alive until the fetus can live outside of the womb, probably at 32 weeks. As of this week, Smith’s pregnancy was only 21 weeks along.

“It’s torture for me,” Newkirk said. “I see my daughter breathing by the ventilator but she’s not there.”