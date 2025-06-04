Sounds Like Musk Is Just Mad That Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Might Hurt Tesla 

Despite Elon Musk and Donald Trump having so much in common—they’re both egomaniacs with multiple baby mamas who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct by several women—it was only a matter of time before these first buddies and giant man-babies had a falling out that would inevitably lead to Musk crashing out on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Musk tweeted: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” Of course, Musk doesn’t give a fuck that the bill could cripple the financial health and well-being of millions of Americans. According to Axios, “there appeared to be four inflection points that led to his caustic attack on Trump’s bill,” which include worrying about his own companies and feeling salty about his diminishing role in the Trump administration. One source literally told Axios that Musk is “butthurt.”
For one, the “big, beautiful bill” slashes the electric vehicle tax credit, which helps automakers like Tesla. “As of late April, Tesla had poured at least $240,000 into lobbying efforts tied to the credit and other company interests,” Axios reports. Musk is also apparently pissed that the Federal Aviation Administration wouldn’t use his Starlink system for air traffic control, that Trump withdrew Musk’s nomination for NASA administrator, and that Musk wasn’t able to continue serving as a “special government employee” after the 130-day limit expired.
As for the NASA debacle, Musk wanted one of his friends, Jared Isaacman, to be NASA administrator, but Trump dropped that nomination on Saturday night, which Axios called Musk’s “last straw.” The outlet also reported that the decision came from one of Musk’s nemeses, Sergio Gor, the director of the Office of Presidential Personnel. Though some sources told Axios that most senators didn’t like that Isaacman was a Democratic donor, another official said the move was “Sergio’s out-the-door ‘fuck you’ to Musk.”
“Perception is reality, though, and I’m pretty sure Elon thought the NASA situation was a last insult,” the source continued. “So here we are.” The “here we are” being Musk having another (probably) ketamine-fueled crashout on Twitter. I just know our founding fathers are so proud.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.