Sounds Like Musk Is Just Mad That Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Might Hurt Tesla 

Despite Elon Musk and Donald Trump having so much in common—they’re both egomaniacs with multiple baby mamas who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct by several women—it was only a matter of time before these first buddies and giant man-babies had a falling out that would inevitably lead to Musk crashing out on Twitter.

For the past couple of weeks, Musk has been raging against Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”—the abhorrent GOP spending bill that, if passed by the Senate, would “defund” Planned Parenthood, bar Medicaid from covering healthcare for transgender people, and potentially kick between 8 and 15 million people off their health insurance. (America First, am I right?!) The bill barely passed the House in May, 215 to 214. Every Democrat voted against it, stating it would help billionaires at the expense of the American family, and pretty much every fiscal analysis says it really fucking sucks and would increase the deficit by trillions over the next 10 years.