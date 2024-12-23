Luigi Mangione’s Hearing Featured 2 Dozen Women Supporters & an Eric Adams Roast

Early Monday, police escorted a burgundy sweater-clad Luigi Mangione into the Manhattan Supreme Court for his arraignment, as he stands accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4. Mangione pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in his indictment, which include first-degree murder and furtherance of terrorism. In the same courtroom were throngs of women who, per ABC News, “waited in line in the frigid cold” to be able to support him. And, in a particularly memorable, mic drop of a moment, Mangione’s attorney, Karen Agnifilo, who’s been described as a veteran legal insider, tore into New York Mayor Eric Adams for his recent opportunism around Mangione.

On Thursday, as Mangione arrived in the city from Pennsylvania via helicopter, Adams joined members of the NYPD to make a highly theatrical, highly embarrassing photoshoot out of Mangione’s perp walk to the courthouse. On Monday, Agnifilo rightfully questioned what Adams was doing at “the biggest stage perp walk I have ever seen in my career.”

“What was the NYC mayor doing at this?” she said. “Frankly, your honor, the mayor should know more than anyone of the presumption of innocence, that he, too, is afforded when he is dealing with his own issues. And frankly, I submit that he was just trying to detract from those issues by making a spectacle of Mr. Mangione.”