Rebecca Cheptegei Is the 3rd Female Athlete Killed by an Intimate Partner in Kenya Since 2021
"I blame her death on negligence by the government because the authorities should have taken it seriously when we first reported that this man [Ndiema] had become problematic," Rebecca Cheptegei's father told reporters.Photo: Twitter/Uganda Athletics Federation LatestNews
On Sunday, Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan long-distance runner who competed in the Paris Olympic Games, was brutally attacked in her home by her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. The couple was reportedly arguing about land that Cheptegei recently purchased when Ndiema poured a jerrican of gasoline over her head and set her on fire. On Thursday, Cheptegei—who sustained burns over 80% of her body—passed away at a Kenyan hospital. She was just 33 years old.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” the Uganda Athletics Federation posted on Twitter following the news of her death. “As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”
Cheptegei was treated for her burns at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and ultimately, suffered multi-organ failure on Wednesday. Ndiema, who sustained burns over 30% of his body, is being treated by the same hospital. Less than a month before her murder, Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Olympics, finishing in 44th place.
Domestic violence has no place in society and for top female athletes, it is becoming increasingly fatal especially with jealous partners.