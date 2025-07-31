Cool! Diddy Still Doesn’t Think He Did Anything Wrong

Earlier this month, a jury acquitted Sean “Diddy” Combs of three counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, and found him guilty on the lesser charges—two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution—in a high-profile trial that lasted more than a month. Now, even after that bombshell decision, the besmirched rapper and entrepreneur is requesting an acquittal or a new trial altogether.

On Wednesday, Combs’ attorneys filed a motion asking the court to either overturn his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution or present an opportunity for a second trial, according to legal documents obtained and published by USA Today. Concurrently, Combs’ team has also requested that he be released from prison on $50 million bond so he can wait for his October sentencing from his Miami mansion. Since his arrest in September 2024, Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Even before his trial began in May, he’d already been denied bail four times.

Combs’ attorneys have hinged their argument for an acquittal or retrial on the courts’ application of the Mann Act, a statute that makes it illegal to transport people across state or international lines with the purpose of prostitution. They claim that because Combs wasn’t selling sex, having sex with the “prostitutes” himself, or arranging travel to commit sexual assault, sex trafficking, or crimes against minors, he is not guilty.

“Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a ‘swingers’ lifestyle,” Combs’ team wrote in the filing. “That does not constitute ‘prostitution’ under a properly limited definition of the statutory term.”