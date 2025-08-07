Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps

By Alyssa Mercante  |  August 7, 2025 | 4:04pm
Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps

Because women’s sports can’t exist without misogynists attempting to ruin everything, the WNBA has recently been plagued by scumbags throwing dildos onto the court during games. And now, amidst unsubstantiated rumors that the league instituted a “no-bag policy” in response to the behavior, one distasteful sports betting site called Polymarket Sports has introduced “dildo dailies” and is promoting bets on the likelihood one will be thrown at an upcoming game. 

On July 29, a Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream game was paused late in the fourth quarter after a lime green dildo landed on the court. As a one-off incident, it certainly evoked some laughs, mostly for the shock value. But it quickly morphed into a reminder of the misogyny plaguing the league (and women’s sports) when another dildo landed on the court as the Valkyries played the Chicago Sky on August 1.

A few days later, 23-year-old Delbert Carver was arrested for allegedly throwing the sex toy at the June 29 game (no arrests have been made in connection with the August 1 incident). Carver faces charges of public indecency/indecent exposure, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. According to ESPN, he allegedly told police that it was “supposed to be a joke and this joke [was] supposed to go viral.” 

In an August 2 statement, the WNBA said: “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

But on August 5, Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham was hit by a dildo during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Days before, Cunningham wrote, “Stop throwing dildos on the court…you’re going to hurt one of us” on Twitter. “This did NOT age well,” she posted on August 6, quoting her original post. 

Also on August 5, someone tried to throw a dildo onto the court during the New York Liberty/Dallas Wings game, but it once again landed in the stands, and according to reports, it almost hit a child.  

Then, on August 6, Fox 10 Phoenix reported that 18-year-old Kaden Lopez was arrested at a Phoenix Mercury game after allegedly throwing a green dildo towards the seat in front of him, hitting a man and his nine-year-old niece instead. Lopez reportedly apologized and said it was a “stupid prank that was trending on social media.”

That same day, unsubstantiated reports pushed on Twitter by misogynistic slop account Drama Alerts and Polymarket Sports said the WNBA had implemented a “no bag policy” for the games. The WNBA did not respond to a request for comment, but there appears to be no legitimate source for this claim. 

Despite this, Polymarket Sports, which is an offshoot of Polymarket, the cryptocurrency-based prediction market company, announced “dildo dailies.” “You can now bet on which day(s) dildos will hit the WNBA court,” the post reads, proving once more that crypto bros are as misogynistic as they are seedy. The replies are, unsurprisingly, filled with gross, off-color jokes. Polymarket did not respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday afternoon, they tweeted that the “betting volume on dildos” surpassed the “betting volume for who will win the game.” Absolute loser behavior. 

The WNBA already faces the ire of small, angry men looking to tear down women for existing and, in this case, being much better than them at a sport. Throwing dildos at women players isn’t just dangerous (as Liberty player Isabelle Harrison and Sparks coach Lynne Roberts recently pointed out), it’s a sign of the pervasiveness of bigotry and sexism, and a marker of just how bold internet misogynists have become. In their pathetic quest to go viral, they’re taking their disgusting ideologies and quite literally throwing them in people’s faces. 

May they all get bed bugs. 

