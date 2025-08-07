Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps

Because women’s sports can’t exist without misogynists attempting to ruin everything, the WNBA has recently been plagued by scumbags throwing dildos onto the court during games. And now, amidst unsubstantiated rumors that the league instituted a “no-bag policy” in response to the behavior, one distasteful sports betting site called Polymarket Sports has introduced “dildo dailies” and is promoting bets on the likelihood one will be thrown at an upcoming game.

On July 29, a Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream game was paused late in the fourth quarter after a lime green dildo landed on the court. As a one-off incident, it certainly evoked some laughs, mostly for the shock value. But it quickly morphed into a reminder of the misogyny plaguing the league (and women’s sports) when another dildo landed on the court as the Valkyries played the Chicago Sky on August 1.

A few days later, 23-year-old Delbert Carver was arrested for allegedly throwing the sex toy at the June 29 game (no arrests have been made in connection with the August 1 incident). Carver faces charges of public indecency/indecent exposure, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. According to ESPN, he allegedly told police that it was “supposed to be a joke and this joke [was] supposed to go viral.”

In an August 2 statement, the WNBA said: “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”