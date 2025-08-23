Florida Removed the Pulse Memorial Rainbow Crosswalk Under the Guise of ‘Safety’

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to any further expansion of “Alligator Alcatraz,” the South Florida Detention Facility (read: concentration camp) that currently houses some 700 detainees. Not because it’s unethical, unfit for all living creatures, and unnecessarily cruel, but because it violated environmental laws due to the “irreparable damage” done to the state’s fragile Everglades. It’s an infuriating ruling, but a small win nonetheless. However, it was soon followed by a major loss.

Sometime in the early hours of Friday, the famed Pulse Memorial rainbow was painted over. The memorial honored the 49 people who were fatally shot by a gunman in 2016 at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub. At that time, it was the largest mass shooting in the country (the 2017 Las Vegas shooting is currently the largest). The crosswalk was painted one year later in 2017.

Last night, the DeSantis administration snuck in and tried to quietly erase the state-approved crosswalk to honor the 49 people murdered at Pulse Nightclub. So this afternoon, the community showed up to do a little chalking. I love you, Orlando. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/gDDCaFY7oC — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 22, 2025

The removal follows the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) updated guidelines, which they published in July, and stated were meant to prohibit what they deem to be nonuniform “traffic control devices”—like pavement markings. If local governments refuse to comply, the department has threatened to withhold funds.

“There are so many crosswalks and intersections painted all throughout Orlando. We’re a very artistic city, but he [Florida Governor Ron DeSantis] picked this one on purpose,” Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost told Jezebel. “It’s about control and trying to assert his dominance and authority on our people.”

In an emailed statement to NBC, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation wrote that the removal of the rainbow was to “ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems” and ensure “roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests.”