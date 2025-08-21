JD Vance Had a Busy Week Getting Booed at Shake Shack & Doing Putin Propaganda

On Wednesday, as federal crackdowns on the supposedly rampant crime on the streets of our nation’s capital continue, Vice President JD Vance went for a stroll. Why? To get a burger with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller at Shake Shack in Union Station.

But the disgusting brothers didn’t just buy for themselves. They made a show of handing out overpriced burgers to the national guard troops who’ve infiltrated D.C. to—in Vance’s words—keep the city safe from “vagrants, drug addicts, the chronically homeless and the mentally ill.” Fortunately, they were met by a chorus of boos (and “couch-fucker” taunts). But that didn’t deter Vance from greeting the troops with an “at ease” and the following sentiment: “You guys bust your ass all day and we give you hamburgers—not a fair trade, but we’re grateful for everything you do.” This guy sure has a way with words.

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, this was just one of the many stupid things Vance did that day. Let’s break it all down, shall we?

Vance also made an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, and spoke about all things Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, his besties in the Trump administration, and his ongoing back-and-forth with California Governor Gavin Newsom. When asked about his impression of Vladimir Putin, Vance said he’s never actually met him, but he’s a real swell guy.

“You know, the American media has a particular image of him. He’s soft spoken, in a certain way. He’s very deliberate. He’s very careful,” Vance said. “And I think fundamentally he is a person who looks out for the interests, as he sees it, of Russia. And I think one of the reasons he respects the president of the United States is because he knows the president looks out for the interests of the American people.” OK!