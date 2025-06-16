Targeted Violence Disrupted ‘No Kings’ Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More

Protesters face off with police outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles during a “No Kings Day” demonstration on Saturday, June 14. Photo: Getty Images

Over the weekend, “No Kings” demonstrations convened millions across the nation in protest of President Donald Trump and his authoritarian agenda. On the same day as Trump’s more sparsely attended birthday, more than five million people participated in over 2,100 rallies and protests in all 50 states, according to the ACLU.

While the majority of protests remained peaceful on the part of participants, law enforcement continued to escalate and enact violence against demonstrators in Los Angeles. In Culpeper, Virginia, a 21-year-old man allegedly drove an SUV through a crowd “intentionally”; in Austin, Texas, lawmakers were threatened by an unidentified man; and in Salt Lake City, Utah, a protester was fatally shot by a peacekeeper who had intended to fire at a man brandishing a rifle.

According to multiple outlets, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) first issued a dispersal order abotu four hours into the protest, around 4 p.m., yet kettled (or boxed) people in, rendering them unable. Police then deployed tear gas and physical violence against non-threatening protesters, like an elderly man who was pushed to the ground by officers on horseback. Several rounds of projectiles were also fired into the crowds.