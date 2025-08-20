Fooled Us All, Our Flannel Queen

Update 9:00 p.m.: Welp. We all got got. After tearfully announcing that fall was canceled on Tuesday, Caitlin Covington (otherwise known as the creator of Christian Girl Autumn) posted a new TikTok on Wednesday night, saying she was just kidding! Ha ha. “FALL IS HERE,” the video declares. “Plot twist: I would NEVER cancel fall,” she writes in the caption. “P.S. Consider this the official fall launch.” I hate her so much. Original story below.

For the last seven years, Covington has heralded the fall with a content rollout of infinity scarves, riding boots, and, of course, innumerable pumpkin spice lattes, all against a backdrop of lush foliage. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the influencer’s posts are now a hallmark of the entire season for some, and as hotly anticipated as the Starbucks fall menu or Spirit Halloween’s opening day. But this year, the terminally online and aficionados of all things autumnal will have to go without.

On Tuesday, Covington—who’s amassed over 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone—delivered a solemn, tear-soaked announcement on TikTok: there will be no Christian Girl Autumn this year.

“This is my fourth time recording and I don’t know how I’m going to tell you guys,” Covington wept in the video. “I’m not going to be able to post fall videos this year. It’s just a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last—to make each fall trip better.”