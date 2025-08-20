Fooled Us All, Our Flannel Queen

“I just really need a break this year, I’m really sorry,” the viral influencer tearfully told her followers on Tuesday, only to say she was kidding on Wednesday.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 20, 2025 | 5:15pm
Photo: Instagram @cmcoving
Update 9:00 p.m.: Welp. We all got got. After tearfully announcing that fall was canceled on Tuesday, Caitlin Covington (otherwise known as the creator of Christian Girl Autumn) posted a new TikTok on Wednesday night, saying she was just kidding! Ha ha. “FALL IS HERE,” the video declares. “Plot twist: I would NEVER cancel fall,” she writes in the caption. “P.S. Consider this the official fall launch.” I hate her so much. Original story below.

For the last seven years, Covington has heralded the fall with a content rollout of infinity scarves, riding boots, and, of course, innumerable pumpkin spice lattes, all against a backdrop of lush foliage. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the influencer’s posts are now a hallmark of the entire season for some, and as hotly anticipated as the Starbucks fall menu or Spirit Halloween’s opening day. But this year, the terminally online and aficionados of all things autumnal will have to go without.

On Tuesday, Covington—who’s amassed over 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone—delivered a solemn, tear-soaked announcement on TikTok: there will be no Christian Girl Autumn this year.

“This is my fourth time recording and I don’t know how I’m going to tell you guys,” Covington wept in the video. “I’m not going to be able to post fall videos this year. It’s just a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last—to make each fall trip better.”

Before the video cut off, she added: “I just really need a break this year, I’m really sorry.” To echo my timeline: if this isn’t a recession indicator, I don’t know what is.

Other than pressure, Covington has yet to provide a specific reason for sitting the season out, nor has she given any further comment. Naturally, the internet has spiraled. “So I have nothing to live for now great thanks caitlin covington” one user tweeted. “We didn’t get a song of the summer and now we’re not even getting a christian girl autumn omg i’m FEARING the winter someone keep mariah in check,” another wrote.

Personally, I’m crushed, and to cope, I’ve created some conspiracy theories. Because Covington makes the lion’s share of her fall content in Vermont, I have to wonder if she’s banned from the state for some reason. We already know Covington has perfect politics, so refusing to patronize a liberal state has nothing to do with it. Is she on the run from the Yellow Deli Cult? Did she drive too many materialists to the state, and all the granola locals organized to quietly ban her? All of my theories are, quite frankly, ridiculous.

However, none are anywhere near as absurd as the very real notion that Covington is under so much pressure to commodify the season’s warm and fuzzies for her millions of demanding followers that she simply can’t, for the first time since 2019. That’s just bleak. I, for one, would find joy in a post of the same leaves every year. No drone footage, flashy concept, or Vermont foliage required.

