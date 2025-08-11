Israel Continues to Justify Killing Journalists By Claiming They’re Hamas Terrorists

On Sunday, Anas al-Sharif, a 28-year-old Al Jazeera reporter, was killed along with four colleagues in a deliberate drone strike by the Israeli military as they camped outside of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital. Alongside al-Sharif, Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, 33, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, 25, Mohammed Noufal, 29, and Moamen Aliwa, 23, were also murdered.

Al-Sharif had become one of the most well-known journalists covering the genocide in Gaza, having garnered nearly two million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram. As a result, the IDF began targeting him, claiming he was the leader of a “Hamas terrorist cell.” On July 24, The Committee to Protect Journalists wrote that it was “gravely worried” about Al-Shariff’s safety in the face of the IDF’s smear campaign against him.

“The order to assassinate Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza,” Al Jazeera wrote in a statement on Sunday.