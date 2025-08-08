ICE Is Working Hard to Get More of the Worst Americans to Join Its Ranks

Thanks to a big injection of cash from Trump's big horrible spending bill.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 8, 2025 | 11:22am
As the Department of Homeland Security cashes a $175 billion check from Congress and ICE raids continue across the country, 21st century America’s answer to the brownshirts are hitting the ground running to get more of the worst Americans to join their ranks. Since July, DHS has been pushing out propaganda deliberately evocative of World War II, along with a number of incentives to get more Americans on the payroll to entrap their neighbors.

With the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” ICE is now the highest-funded law enforcement agency in the government. What is it doing with all that cash? Well, on July 29, DHS’s website and social media accounts launched a Nazi-style propaganda campaign, featuring a familiar, albeit unsettling, image of Uncle Sam with the message: “America Needs You.”

ICE’s “careers” page shows the same design. More upsetting illustrations were posted this week, including Uncle Sam suiting up in an ICE uniform; in another, he’s retiring his top hat and putting on an ICE cap. The caption: “Protect. Serve. Deport.”

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox & Friends that ICE has amended its application criteria so people as young as 18 can join.

“We no longer have a cap on how old you can be or you can continue at age 18, sign up for ICE and join us and be a part of it,” Noem said. “We’ll get you trained and ready to be equipped to go out on the streets and help protect families.” Prior to the change, the age requirement for applicants was between 21 and 37 or 40, depending on the position. In an accompanying news release, the federal agency said it is waiving the age limits so “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE.”

That same day, another graphic arrived. This one sees a father and son in tactical gear with the caption: “No Age Cap. Join ICE Now.” More disturbingly, the accompanying tweet reads: “We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level.” 

One notable exchange in the replies of said tweet includes an encouragement to “drop the degree requirement” so as to allow more “Gold Ole Boys” to join. The DHS account responded: “no college degree required to be a deportation officer!”

“No shit? You mean I get to kick in Doors and deport illegals? Without a degree?” the account tweeted back. It’s really not

Another incentive for those joining, according to Noem, is a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan forgiveness. Preying on the minds and wallets of vulnerable young people to carry out a disgusting agenda? I simply cannot fathom where the U.S. government got this idea!

Did ICE receive an unprecedented number of applications this past week? Who knows! And given how this administration blatantly lies about everything, we’ll probably never know. But if they are, more “agents” means more innocent people detained.

