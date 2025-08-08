ICE Is Working Hard to Get More of the Worst Americans to Join Its Ranks

As the Department of Homeland Security cashes a $175 billion check from Congress and ICE raids continue across the country, 21st century America’s answer to the brownshirts are hitting the ground running to get more of the worst Americans to join their ranks. Since July, DHS has been pushing out propaganda deliberately evocative of World War II, along with a number of incentives to get more Americans on the payroll to entrap their neighbors.

With the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” ICE is now the highest-funded law enforcement agency in the government. What is it doing with all that cash? Well, on July 29, DHS’s website and social media accounts launched a Nazi-style propaganda campaign, featuring a familiar, albeit unsettling, image of Uncle Sam with the message: “America Needs You.”

America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out. https://t.co/tqZ8y0E36q pic.twitter.com/7CVqGG6uLy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 29, 2025

ICE’s “careers” page shows the same design. More upsetting illustrations were posted this week, including Uncle Sam suiting up in an ICE uniform; in another, he’s retiring his top hat and putting on an ICE cap. The caption: “Protect. Serve. Deport.”