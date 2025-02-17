Yes, the Real Threat to Our Nation Is ‘Freckleface Strawberry’

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their respective, but collective, gang of misogynistic and homophobic sycophants pose a pretty significant threat to the safety and future of our country. Still, somehow, the Trump administration managed to identify a much more urgent and even more insidious threat: Freckleface Strawberry.

If you’re not familiar with the name, Strawberry is a seven-year-old fictional girl, created by Julianne Moore, who is “learning to love the skin she’s in.” Young girls learning self-confidence? Not on Trump’s watch!

On Sunday, Moore wrote on Instagram that PEN America alerted her that the first book in her series, published in 2007, had been removed from schools run by the Defense Department—which runs 160 schools across the globe and serves approximately 67,000 children. The removal follows two of Trump’s recent executive orders, Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling and Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism.

“It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, ‘Freckleface Strawberry,’ has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense,” Moore wrote. “It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.” Ultimately, Strawberry learns to accept her freckles because “the things that make you different also make you YOU.”