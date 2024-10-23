A New NBA Season Means It’s Time to Be Miserable Online Again

Growing up, you learn quickly that time heals most wounds. A scrape to the knee at recess will become a scab and then peel away; you’ll get over your first heartbreak; you’ll mourn but move forward from the death of a grandparent or loved one. But well over six years later, there’s one wound I carry with me that time has yet to, and frankly may never, heal: the James Harden-led Houston Rockets’ Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2018. Every second of the seven-game series i nflicted psychic damage that I’m still processing with my therapist to this day.

As a Harden super-fan, and his parasocial wife, the years since 2018 haven’t been any kinder. So, why do I, and so many NBA fans like me, still return, season after season, despite the tremendous suffering, none greater than my own? What keeps us coming back?

That was the first question I asked Porter “Trill” Callanan and Sam Sheehan, co-hosts of the NBA Twitter-beloved podcast You Know Ball, as the regular season makes its equal-parts triumphant and miserable return this week. Sheehan has one theory, which I’ll preface by assuring you of his iron-clad feminist politics and acute awareness of how hard it is to be a woman: NBA fandom is, in one small but distinct way, similar to childbirth. “I’m thinking of what they say about childbirth, where it really, really hurts, but you might forget after some time from the oxytocin, or how nature can maybe push it from your brain,” he postulates. The love for your baby supposedly transcends that pain—even if it leaves a gnarly scar that, like mine from 2018, will never heal. Sheehan paused, and gave a nervous laugh: “Comparing [NBA fandom] to childbirth—that’s probably a good quote to give to Jezebel, right?”

In 2010, when Sheehan’s beloved Boston Celtics lost to their perennial rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, in a gutting seven-game series, he determined that he “wasn’t going to care anymore.” Then, after three months, “you just get caught up in it again. It’s like when people say they’re going to leave Twitter and then of course they come crawling back.” At least for Sheehan, “crawling back” paid off—the Celtics are the current World Champions. I can’t say it’s ever paid off for me, but here’s hoping.

Trill, an eternally suffering Philadelphia 76ers fan, gets the gist of what his co-host is saying. I’ve been both a casual and diehard Sixers fan at different points since 2018, which marked the height of the “Process” era that centered around stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (who’s now a Brooklyn Net). But as a lifelong disciple, Trill has endured the worst of Sixers fandom and somehow lived to tell the tale—which he often does on YKB’s charmingly sprawling livestreams and podcast episodes. Trill has watched the team’s top-ranking rookies suddenly forget how to shoot (Markelle Fultz), nearly die of an allergic reaction to peanuts (Zhaire Smith), or, have something of a mental breakdown in the final minutes of a Game 7 (Simmons). He watched the Sixers pay the famously mediocre Tobias Harris $180 million over five years in what’s widely regarded as an Ocean’s Eleven-esque heist. And he watched the Tobias Harris of head coaches, Doc Rivers, helm his team for two agonizing seasons. Yet, still, in the big year of our Lord 2024, Trill remains as excited as ever for this new season.

It’s almost that time https://t.co/EumLL5IjdM pic.twitter.com/P6a2Uooj3f — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) October 22, 2024

Part of it is that the Sixers look better than they’ve looked in recent memory, thanks to the addition of Paul George and other key off-season moves. The other part is the simple fact that we’re wired to keep coming back to something as emotionally turbulent, as simultaneously devastating and thrilling, as basketball. “The biggest escape from life can be sports,” Trill said. And, two weeks from a presidential election, the allure of escapism is stronger than ever.

YKB, a pandemic-born baby, turns four this year amid a saturated NBA podcasting ecosystem. But it’s blazed its own trail as a fan-made pod—in no small part, thanks to its subscriber community of “passionate sickos,” as Trill puts it. NBA fandom may not be “the healthiest emotional outlet, but it’s definitely an emotional outlet,” he added. I would agree with this characterization as someone who’s spent the last odd year intermittently observing and interacting with fellow YKB listeners on its bustling Discord. Sports fandom isn’t exactly famous for inclusivity, and while membership on NBA Twitter comes with a lot of laughs, you’ll also encounter far-too-frequent posts defending abusers or hurling slurs. YKB manages to capture all of the fun aspects, and none of the unsavory chunks.