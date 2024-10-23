A New NBA Season Means It’s Time to Be Miserable Online Again
The NBA Twitter-beloved You Know Ball podcast co-hosts spoke with Jezebel about fan-made podcasts, why fans always return despite psychic damage, and the similarities between NBA fandom and...childbirth.Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentIn Depth NBA
Growing up, you learn quickly that time heals most wounds. A scrape to the knee at recess will become a scab and then peel away; you’ll get over your first heartbreak; you’ll mourn but move forward from the death of a grandparent or loved one. But well over six years later, there’s one wound I carry with me that time has yet to, and frankly may never, heal: the James Harden-led Houston Rockets’ Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2018. Every second of the seven-game series
inflicted psychic damage that I’m still processing with my therapist to this day.
As a Harden super-fan, and his parasocial wife, the years since 2018 haven’t been any kinder. So, why do I, and so many NBA fans like me, still return, season after season, despite the tremendous suffering, none greater than my own? What keeps us coming back?
That was the first question I asked Porter “Trill” Callanan and Sam Sheehan, co-hosts of the NBA Twitter-beloved podcast You Know Ball, as the regular season makes its equal-parts triumphant and miserable return this week. Sheehan has one theory, which I’ll preface by assuring you of his iron-clad feminist politics and acute awareness of how hard it is to be a woman: NBA fandom is, in one small but distinct way, similar to childbirth. “I’m thinking of what they say about childbirth, where it really, really hurts, but you might forget after some time from the oxytocin, or how nature can maybe push it from your brain,” he postulates. The love for your baby supposedly transcends that pain—even if it leaves a gnarly scar that, like mine from 2018, will never heal. Sheehan paused, and gave a nervous laugh: “Comparing [NBA fandom] to childbirth—that’s probably a good quote to give to Jezebel, right?”
In 2010, when Sheehan’s beloved Boston Celtics lost to their perennial rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, in a gutting seven-game series, he determined that he “wasn’t going to care anymore.” Then, after three months, “you just get caught up in it again. It’s like when people say they’re going to leave Twitter and then of course they come crawling back.” At least for Sheehan, “crawling back” paid off—the Celtics are the current World Champions. I can’t say it’s ever paid off for me, but here’s hoping.
Trill, an eternally suffering Philadelphia 76ers fan, gets the gist of what his co-host is saying. I’ve been both a casual and diehard Sixers fan at different points since 2018, which marked the height of the “Process” era that centered around stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (who’s now a Brooklyn Net). But as a lifelong disciple, Trill has endured the worst of Sixers fandom and somehow lived to tell the tale—which he often does on YKB’s charmingly sprawling livestreams and podcast episodes. Trill has watched the team’s top-ranking rookies suddenly forget how to shoot (Markelle Fultz), nearly die of an allergic reaction to peanuts (Zhaire Smith), or, have something of a mental breakdown in the final minutes of a Game 7 (Simmons). He watched the Sixers pay the famously mediocre Tobias Harris $180 million over five years in what’s widely regarded as an Ocean’s Eleven-esque heist. And he watched the Tobias Harris of head coaches, Doc Rivers, helm his team for two agonizing seasons. Yet, still, in the big year of our Lord 2024, Trill remains as excited as ever for this new season.
It’s almost that time https://t.co/EumLL5IjdM pic.twitter.com/P6a2Uooj3f
— Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) October 22, 2024
Part of it is that the Sixers look better than they’ve looked in recent memory, thanks to the addition of Paul George and other key off-season moves. The other part is the simple fact that we’re wired to keep coming back to something as emotionally turbulent, as simultaneously devastating and thrilling, as basketball. “The biggest escape from life can be sports,” Trill said. And, two weeks from a presidential election, the allure of escapism is stronger than ever.
YKB, a pandemic-born baby, turns four this year amid a saturated NBA podcasting ecosystem. But it’s blazed its own trail as a fan-made pod—in no small part, thanks to its subscriber community of “passionate sickos,” as Trill puts it. NBA fandom may not be “the healthiest emotional outlet, but it’s definitely an emotional outlet,” he added. I would agree with this characterization as someone who’s spent the last odd year intermittently observing and interacting with fellow YKB listeners on its bustling Discord. Sports fandom isn’t exactly famous for inclusivity, and while membership on NBA Twitter comes with a lot of laughs, you’ll also encounter far-too-frequent posts defending abusers or hurling slurs. YKB manages to capture all of the fun aspects, and none of the unsavory chunks.
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm