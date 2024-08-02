After Utah Court Blocks Abortion Ban (for Now), GOP Lawmakers Try to Roll Out New One

On Thursday, the Utah Supreme Court delivered a rare victory for reproductive rights in the decisively red state, blocking a trigger law that would impose a total abortion ban from taking effect—at least for now. The court ruled that the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah has standing to challenge the trigger law, which blocks it until a lower court can rule on its constitutionality. That means, for the time being, abortion will remain legal through 18 weeks—not ideal, but certainly better than a total ban that only allows exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies or when the pregnant person’s life is imminently at risk.

While Kathryn Boyd, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, celebrated the ruling as a “win,” she acknowledged that “the fight is not over.” The same day the court temporarily blocked the ban, outraged Utah Republicans moved to call for a special session to try to roll out a six-week abortion ban.

Utah state Sen. Dan McCay (R) is leading the push for the special session. He told reporters on Thursday that he’s sent his request to legislative leaders and the state’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox. McCay pointed to six-week bans in Iowa, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and stressed that such a ban should be able to take effect in his state.