Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Both Single Again

Hold onto your hearts, because the first big celebrity breakup of Scorpio season has been announced. After three years together, and a one-year engagement, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have called it quits.

The former couple looked pretty loved up in August while promoting their recent film, Blink Twice, which Kravitz directed and Tatum stars in, so the news feels pretty sudden. Or, at least, it feels pretty to me, who has never and will never meet either of these people.

They first sparked dating rumors in early 2021; sources confirmed their relationship in August of that year; they hung out together at the Met Gala in September 2021; they gushed about each other in multiple interviews throughout 2022; and confirmed their engagement in October 2023. Tatum, 44, was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2013, finalizing their divorce in 2019. They continue to co-parent their 11-year-old daughter, Everly. Kravitz, 35, was previously married to Karl Glusman from May 2019 to December 2020, finalizing their divore in August 2021.

In July, Tatum appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said of his then-fiancé: “I’m so happy, I don‘t even know how to really put it into words. She’s so special.” He’s also spoken extensively about working with her on the film and how in awe he always is of her creativity and work ethic. Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, appeared to give his seal of approval during a BBC Radio 2 interview in May.

When Blink Twice premiered in August, Tatum posted an Instagram with Kravitz, writing: “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.” This hurts my heart!

Meanwhile, that same month, Kravitz spoke to People about the film, saying she wanted to collaborate together again. “I hope so. I mean, I think that art is our love language,” she said. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.” She’s also previously talked about writing the main character for Blink Twice with Tatum in mind. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,” she told Elle in 2022. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

Crucially, Kravitz was also the person who got Tatum to stop wearing Crocs. “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me, and I never wear Crocs anymore,” he told Deadline in June 2021, notably before their relationship was confirmed. “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang, she was like, ‘You can’t ever do that again.’ And I said, ‘Okay, fine.’”

On Tuesday, before their breakup was announced, Tatum posted a Deadline story on Instagram, announcing that he and Kravitz will star in the upcoming film, Alpha Gang, alongside Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, and Riley Keough. So hopefully the break-up was amicable and they’ll continue to grow their beautiful working relationship. Maybe they’ll even get back together! If not, Channing, my DMs are always open.