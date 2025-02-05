Kristin Davis Confirms the ’90s Were Ridiculous

If you haven’t heard, Kristin Davis has a podcast now, Are You a Charlotte? And while I usually sigh every time a celebrity announces they’ve launched a podcast (I don’t know why, but it’s like, OK?) I kind of love that she has one.

I haven’t listened yet, but she’s got five episodes out and, according to People, is revisiting every Sex and the City episode. I’ve basically been rewatching SATC on a loop since 2010, and I have a few flights coming up, so I imagine I’ll get into this eventually. Plus, Davis’ Charlotte has emerged as truly the best character on …And Just Like That, so if the new season is as cringe and unwatchable as the last two, I’m grateful to have another Davis content option.

She recently spoke to People about starting the podcast, but, more notably, she talked about Kim Cattrall and being sober in Los Angeles in the ’90s while starring on Melrose Place. “Oh yeah, I was a weirdo,” she said. “There were like plates of cocaine, and I was like ‘What the fuck? Get me out of here.’ It definitely set me apart.” Davis says she got sober after graduating from Rutgers University and before moving to California. “I started drinking early. It was freedom. Until it wasn’t. Enough bad things had happened,” she continued. “If I hadn’t loved acting, I don’t think I would’ve stopped, because I wouldn’t have had a reason to stop. But for me, type-A me who wanted to be so good at everything to do with my job, that was when I first had the kind of light-bulb moment of, ‘Oh, acting, drinking. They’re not going to go great together.’” Good for her! Davis also said she felt an insane pressure to be thin on Melrose Place and hired a running coach, would take “back-to-back 90-minute spin classes,” was “sure I wasn’t eating,” and that she sometimes “couldn’t remember my name.” Yikes… And finally, on Cattrall? “I haven’t seen her in a very long time. In my mind, we worked together, we did this amazing thing together,” she said. “I want to celebrate her part of the show. Because it’s a huge, huge part. It needs to be celebrated, respected and held up. That is my goal, not to stir up drama. Also, since this show ended and the movies ended, she said she wished we wouldn’t talk about her anymore. I want to honor that.” Fair! But fairness aside, …And Just Like That could really benefit from an episode where Charlotte and Samantha wind up at a party with plates of cocaine, or something. Just saying. Chelsea Handler says her “best one-night stand” was with a rando during the 2012 Winter Olympics in London. [Page Six]

