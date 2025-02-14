Samantha Bee Rules and Lorne Michaels Sucks

On July 25, 2022, in what history will surely remember as one of the worst days of the 21st century, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee was canceled after seven seasons. And, since the day the idiot orange blob was re-elected, the only silver lining I’ve held onto is that maybe, maybe, his second term would spark a Full Frontal resurrection. My fingers continue to be crossed!

But one person who clearly won’t be trying to resurrect the Emmy-winning late-night satire news show that single-handedly got me through the blob’s first term is Lorne Michaels. Which is a real missed opportunity and, also, some real Canadian-on-Canadian hate.