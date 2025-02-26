Carrie Coon Tells Us to ‘Settle Down’ Amid Open Marriage Rumors

After saying, “Monogamy is something we’ve imposed on ourselves," on Marc Maron's podcast, Coon clarified on Twitter that she wasn't suggesting she's in an open marriage.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  February 26, 2025 | 10:42am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Carrie Coon Tells Us to ‘Settle Down’ Amid Open Marriage Rumors

Carrie Coon is one of my top five favorite people in Hollywood. She’s so fucking good and seems so fucking cool and while The Gilded Age is a ridiculous show, Coon turned Bertha Russell into one of the best television characters of all time. Not to sound obsessed, but I’d watch an entire series of her mowing grass.

So imagine my disappointment when she was forced on Tuesday to clarify that no, she’s not in an open marriage, just an incredibly healthy one. (Disappointed yet happy for her<3)

On Monday, Coon appeared on Marc Maron‘s podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, and discussed how she and her husband of 12 years, playwright Tracy Letts, talk about being attracted to other people.

“We’re not jealous people,” she said. “We don’t have any of those hang-ups … it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Well, who are you attracted to on set?’” The internet decided that this meant she and Letts were in an open marriage.

“Tracy’s the kind of person who sees, like, everybody on the street,” she continued. “He notices every single woman on the street. And he always tells me who he has a crush on. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. It’s titillating.”

Coon added that Letts is “a person of appetites” (hot) and that they both have a pretty updated view of monogamy. “Monogamy is something we’ve imposed on ourselves. We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30,” she said. (Not wrong!) “And that’s not the way life is anymore.” To be fair, if my married friend of 12 years said this to me, I’d probably be like, “Please give me all the details of your newly open marriage.”

Sadly, on Tuesday, Coon wrote that everyone misinterpreted her comments. “Settle down, internet! I said ‘open minded’ not ‘open,’” she tweeted. Fair. But bummer!

  • Alix Earle‘s podcast was dropped by Alex Cooper’s network and many people are wondering what’s going on. [Page Six]
  • Kyle Richards wants Mauricio Umansky back? [People]
  • Zoë Kravitz says Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are “hard at work” trying to get season 3 of Big Little Lies to happen. [ELLE]
  • Chris Pratt said what about his brother-in-law’s, Patrick Schwarzenegger, nude scene in White Lotus? [Entertainment Weekly]
  • Not to pile on, but Justin Bieber does not seem OK…[Page Six]
  • We got the first trailer for Anna Kendrick‘s and Blake Lively‘s Another Simple Favor [Pop Crave]

 
Join the discussion...