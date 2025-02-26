Carrie Coon Tells Us to ‘Settle Down’ Amid Open Marriage Rumors

“We’re not jealous people,” she said. “We don’t have any of those hang-ups … it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Well, who are you attracted to on set?’” The internet decided that this meant she and Letts were in an open marriage.

“Tracy’s the kind of person who sees, like, everybody on the street,” she continued. “He notices every single woman on the street. And he always tells me who he has a crush on. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. It’s titillating.”

Coon added that Letts is “a person of appetites” (hot) and that they both have a pretty updated view of monogamy. “Monogamy is something we’ve imposed on ourselves. We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30,” she said. (Not wrong!) “And that’s not the way life is anymore.” To be fair, if my married friend of 12 years said this to me, I’d probably be like, “Please give me all the details of your newly open marriage.”

Sadly, on Tuesday, Coon wrote that everyone misinterpreted her comments. “Settle down, internet! I said ‘open minded’ not ‘open,’” she tweeted. Fair. But bummer!