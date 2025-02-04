Elon Musk Is Melting Down Because His Baby DOGE Minions Are Being ID’ed

The most viral headline of the second Trump era, published by the Guardian in January, reads, “I knew one day I’d have to watch powerful men burn the world down—I just didn’t expect them to be such losers.” And now that we know the identities of Elon Musk’s government wrecking crew, “DOGE” (the Department of Government Efficiency), I can add that I didn’t expect them to be so young and creepy-looking. Or, for that matter, that they would include a 19-year-old Northeastern University freshman with a haircut that my Jezebel colleague Susan Rinkunas likened to “fascist broccoli.”

Last week, Musk, the “First Buddy” and the nation’s preeminent Divorced Man, essentially began the stupidest coup d’etat in recent history by siccing his infantile DOGE minions on a nation that did not fucking vote for him. If you managed to stay offline for the last couple of days (good job), I’m talking about Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran, who range in age from 19 to 25, and, as of the last two weeks, staff Musk’s motley shadow government group.

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared the men’s identities, and hours later, Wired confirmed them—which is legal and also feels pretty necessary as they’re being tasked with illegally dismantling our government. Yet, on Monday, Musk—who bought Twitter in 2022 with the self-proclaimed goal of restoring free speech—threatened his critics and the reporters who revealed his underlings’ identities with prosecution.

All of this capped off a week of almost historic levels of shadiness. On Friday, Musk and DOGE gained access to the communication systems, personnel files, and a wide array of other highly sensitive information of agencies including the Treasury Department, General Services Administration, and the Small Business Administration. They’ve since spent the last several days trying to eliminate the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) altogether and working quickly to freeze long-time civil servants out of their work accounts or put others on leave across all departments. It feels like letting toddlers into a control room to giddily and indiscriminately plug and unplug whatever they want.

Unfortunately for us, we the people are the control room, and a small coterie of the world’s nerdiest frat bros—whose social media histories expose their affinities for neo-Nazi and far-right influencers—appear to hold power over whose grandparents will or won’t receive social security payments. (Fitting that they follow those particular influencers and also work for Musk…) Cool!

Donkey Kong Country for SNES is older than most of the teenagers currently doing a financial coup in the US on behalf of DOGE pic.twitter.com/Cx9cvTaZZc — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) February 3, 2025