Herstory: For the 1st Time Ever, There Will Be 2 Black Women in the Senate

Back in 2018, Ziwe Fumudoh coined the phrase “sadgressive” to describe an event that both marked progress and signified that it took a shameful amount of time to be achieved. Well, at least one example of that happened on election night. On Tuesday, some truly sadgressive herstory—over two centuries in the making—finally occurred: not one, but two Black women were elected to the U.S. Senate. Now, for the first time ever, two Black women will serve concurrently. Bleak, I know. But if you’re a Democrat you know how crucial it is to count every win.

Lisa Blunt Rochester, who became Delaware’s first ever Black congresswoman in 2017, won her Senate race against Republican challenger Eric Hansen. The victory makes her the state’s fourth-ever Black woman to serve in the Senate. The race was long projected to be a blowout for Blunt Rochester, who as of just last week was polling 20 points ahead of Hansen. She also had the endorsement of President Joe Biden, who is famously from Delaware, and incumbent Sen. Tom Carper, who announced his retirement last year and named her as who he’d like to be his successor.