There Are More Men Named ‘John’ in the Race to Succeed McConnell Than Black Women in the Entire Senate

On Wednesday, 82-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he’d step down from his leadership role in November. (Unfortunately, he plans to remain in the Senate until the end of his term in January 2027). Given that McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in history, who’s experienced multiple health issues in the past year, there’s already been plenty of reporting on who might replace him. And it appears the top contenders are three white guys named John, all with an “h.”

Before going any further, I must note that there’s currently just one (1) Black woman in the Senate: Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.), who was appointed to the seat after Dianne Feinstein died in September. Butler isn’t running for a full term, so depending on who wins the California primary on Tuesday, the number could shrink to zero. The top candidates are Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman, and Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, but Schiff is polling first in recent surveys so it doesn’t look good for Lee. (There are exactly as many Black men in the Senate as Johns vying for McConnell’s job: Tim Scott (R) of South Carolina, Cory Booker (D) of New Jersey, and Raphael Warnock (D) of Georgia.)

Now back to the Senators John. Per the New Republic, the shadow race to succeed McConnell has been dominated by John Thune (S.D.) who’s 63, John Cornyn (Texas) who is 72, and John Barrasso (Wyo.) who is 71. Cornyn infamously pestered now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings about whether the court wrongfully “invented” the right to marriage equality. Thune initially endorsed Scott in his failed presidential bid before kissing the ring and backing Donald Trump this week. And Barrasso just endorsed MAGA lunatic Kari Lake for Arizona Senate. Outlets sometimes refer to the group as “the three Johns,” which makes them sound like they’re clients of sex workers—and really, who’s to say they aren’t?

Cornyn has already formally announced his bid while the other two haven’t yet said whether they’re submitting their resumes. For what it’s worth, Trump likes a guy named Steve. Whoever gets the gig has really big shoes to fill: McConnell stacked the federal courts with the worst judges alive, blocked progress at every turn, and failed to hold the leader of the party accountable for crimes committed in public. Kind of hard to see how the next GOP leader could top that, but I think these graying white dudes will give it the old college try!

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) questioned Hunter Biden during a deposition about his drug use and Biden, apparently aware of Gaetz’s own alleged drug use, punched him in the throat, rhetorically. [Business Insider]

