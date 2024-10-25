Get Stevie Nicks in the ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Writers Room

You can learn a lot from Stevie Nicks’ latest interview with Rolling Stone. Curious how to not make enemies? “Get off the internet.” Wondering whether or not she’s seen Stereophonic, the Tony-winning retelling of a Fleetwood Mac dupe’s downfall? “What is this? Really?” Wondering if she supports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? “I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.” But there’s one takeaway I’m still thinking about—her thoughts on a potential second season of Daisy Jones & The Six, another (and superior, if you ask me) retelling of Fleetwood Mac’s downfall.

For those who didn’t watch the Prime Video series (or read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best seller), the show follows the ascent of—you guessed—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), an aspiring singer-songwriter, and The Six, a struggling band that begrudgingly agrees to make her frontwoman. Along the way, Jones and the band’s original lead singer, Billy Dunne, push and pull for power, and eventually, fall for each other, despite the fact that he’s married. The season finale ends with a time jump and an open door as Billy finds Daisy after his wife’s death. I know. Some of this sounds pretty familiar—especially to Nicks. Therefore, her opinion on a potential second season of the Reese Witherspoon-produced hit is the only one that matters to me.

“I wish that it could go into what if…had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make,” Nicks told the magazine. “That would make a fantastic second season.” Agreed!