Get Stevie Nicks in the ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Writers Room
“I wish that it could go into what if…had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make,” the legend told Rolling Stone. “That would make a fantastic second season.”Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
You can learn a lot from Stevie Nicks’ latest interview with Rolling Stone. Curious how to not make enemies? “Get off the internet.” Wondering whether or not she’s seen Stereophonic, the Tony-winning retelling of a Fleetwood Mac dupe’s downfall? “What is this? Really?” Wondering if she supports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? “I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.” But there’s one takeaway I’m still thinking about—her thoughts on a potential second season of Daisy Jones & The Six, another (and superior, if you ask me) retelling of Fleetwood Mac’s downfall.
For those who didn’t watch the Prime Video series (or read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best seller), the show follows the ascent of—you guessed—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), an aspiring singer-songwriter, and The Six, a struggling band that begrudgingly agrees to make her frontwoman. Along the way, Jones and the band’s original lead singer, Billy Dunne, push and pull for power, and eventually, fall for each other, despite the fact that he’s married. The season finale ends with a time jump and an open door as Billy finds Daisy after his wife’s death. I know. Some of this sounds pretty familiar—especially to Nicks. Therefore, her opinion on a potential second season of the Reese Witherspoon-produced hit is the only one that matters to me.
“I wish that it could go into what if…had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make,” Nicks told the magazine. “That would make a fantastic second season.” Agreed!
“I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy,” she explained. “Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life.”
Nicks also said she had no plans to watch the series because she anticipated hating it…until, that is, she was bored while recovering from COVID-19. Then, she fell down the same rabbit hole as the rest of us—except for the fact that I suspect she was down there a bit longer given the show’s striking similarities to her own story. There are some differences, though.
“Riley doesn’t look like me. She’s much snappier than me. I couldn’t be as snappy as her in Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks said. “Christine [McVie, her bandmate] and I couldn’t do that, because we were the peacemakers. [Keough] could be totally shitty and a smart ass and totally arrogant, because she wasn’t even in the band, and they weren’t even nice to her. So that was the biggest difference.”
The legend went on to praise Suki Waterhouse‘s take on Christine McVie, and Sam Claflin‘s Lindsey Buckingham: “He had the curls and that dark handsomeness that Lindsey had,” Nicks said.
Reese…you know what to do. Get this woman in the writer’s room STAT.
- Beyoncé is reportedly joining Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston. [Variety]
- Uh, did Jamie Foxx just say Diddy was behind his hospitalization…? [Page Six]
- Oh hello, Cillian Murphy *gnaws at the bars of her enclosure* [Just Jared]
- Lady Whistledown’s got a cute boyfriend. [E! News]
- Forget Jennifer Lawrence‘s bump. Look at her bangs! [Daily Mail]
- Brianna Chicken-whatever is “devastated” over her split from Zach Bryan. [Us Weekly]Join the discussion...
