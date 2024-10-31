Jessica Valenti’s Field Guide to Decoding the GOP’s Paradoxical Abortion Rhetoric
The longtime reproductive rights journalist's new book predicted Republicans' pre-election playbook—in part because they've been using the same one for years. “How many times do feminists have to be right before we start being listened to?” she asked Jezebel.AbortionBooks
At the vice presidential debate on October 1, JD Vance stared directly into the camera and lied to voters that he’s “never supported a national abortion ban” and has only supported “some minimum national standard.” Those, of course, are the exact same thing. Whether it’s a six-week, 15-week, or 20-week “minimum national standard,” that’s a ban on whether and when people can access abortion. Vance has only doubled down on that language since, as has the entire GOP, including Donald Trump.
“It’s fascinating to see them be so open with it,” journalist Jessica Valenti told Jezebel. “They’re not hiding it as well as they used to.”
Valenti has written about abortion and reproductive rights for nearly two decades, and since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling in 2022, she’s painstakingly tracked Republican bullshit on the issue. Her newsletter, “Abortion, Every Day,” eventually paved the way for her new book, Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win. Valenti says the goal of her book, like her newsletter, is to “help people who might be new to this issue know what it all means.”
Early on in Abortion, Valenti warns that Republicans are trying “to get away with attacking us under the cover of national overwhelm”—with one extreme bill after another, they’re testing and pushing the boundaries of what they can get away with, thinking we can’t possibly follow everything. With five days until Election Day, as Republicans lie about their position on a national ban while paving the way for one, I asked Valenti how she’s processing the repetitiveness of it all. She responded with a question of her own about repetitiveness: “How many times do feminists have to be right before we start being listened to?”
To Valenti’s point, feminists and leaders of the reproductive rights movement warned for years that abortion had become inaccessible to large swaths of the country, and that Roe v. Wade was under threat, while Republicans called them “hysterical.” Still, in 2018, about 60% of voters said they didn’t think it likely the Supreme Court would really kill Roe. But what happened four years later? The Supreme Court killed Roe. And as Republicans expand their women-controlling crusade to birth control, abortion-related travel, fertility technology like IVF, and more, they’re using the same manipulative language they used to pretend Roe was safe to pretend they’ll stop at Roe.
The power of language in the anti-abortion movement is a focal point of Valenti’s book. She begins by laying out how Republicans aren’t just trying to rebrand abortion bans—they’re quite literally trying to redefine abortion itself. For example, at a House Judiciary hearing in 2022, Americans United for Life president Catherine Glenn Foster said that “if a 10-year-old becomes pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion.” Similarly, the National Review in 2022 argued there’s “a difference between necessary women’s health care”—AKA, an emergency abortion—and “intentionally killing a baby.” It’s simple, really, as Valenti writes in Abortion: “In Republicans’ view, women who want to be pregnant, adhering to traditional gender roles that say women should be mothers, deserve abortions. Those who don’t…are murderers.”
Valenti raises that the anti-abortion movement is also increasingly trying to equate birth control—especially IUDs and emergency contraception—with abortion, teeing it up to be banned and criminalized as well. She offers several key examples, including the case of a Georgia woman she spoke to whose insurance wouldn’t cover an IUD because the company regarded it as a “sanctity of life” issue, and the 2014 Burwell v. Hobby Lobby ruling which allows companies to deny coverage of IUDs and Plan B because they supposedly end pregnancies. (Just to be crystal clear, birth control prevents pregnancies and abortion terminates a pregnancy that’s underway—very different!)
The GOP has been playing this game for years, Valenti writes. State lawmakers have blocked Medicaid coverage of birth control by calling it abortifacients. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) referred to contraception as “abortion-inducing drugs” during Amy Coney Barrett’s 2020 Supreme Court confirmation hearing. House Speaker Mike Johnson said point-blank in 2013, “The morning-after pill, as we know, is an abortifacient.”
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm