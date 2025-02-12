Kylie Kelce Doesn’t Like the Term WAG "I think it has a serious negative connotation attached," Kelce said on Call Her Daddy about the acronym used for the "wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes.

I, like the rest of the world (and anyone who doesn’t listen to Joe Rogan), have spent the last year being completely charmed by Kylie Kelce. She’s just…cool? Sorry I can’t better describe what makes her so likable, but it really feels as simple as she seems cool and down to Earth.

Which is to say, I was excited to listen to her episode on Call Her Daddy. And it was fun! She talked about how superstitious she is (same), how boys were annoying and stupid about her height growing up (same), and why she’s not a fan of the term WAG (same!). Personally, I think the acronym can be used in a fun and playful way, but I also think it matters who’s using it where, and how. It can easily come off as misogynistic, belittling, or, as Kelce put it, like your entire life is just your partner’s job.