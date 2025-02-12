Kylie Kelce Doesn’t Like the Term WAG

"I think it has a serious negative connotation attached," Kelce said on Call Her Daddy about the acronym used for the "wives and girlfriends" of professional athletes.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  February 12, 2025 | 9:55am
Screenshot: Call Her Daddy
Kylie Kelce Doesn’t Like the Term WAG

I, like the rest of the world (and anyone who doesn’t listen to Joe Rogan), have spent the last year being completely charmed by Kylie Kelce. She’s just…cool? Sorry I can’t better describe what makes her so likable, but it really feels as simple as she seems cool and down to Earth.

Which is to say, I was excited to listen to her episode on Call Her Daddy. And it was fun! She talked about how superstitious she is (same), how boys were annoying and stupid about her height growing up (same), and why she’s not a fan of the term WAG (same!). Personally, I think the acronym can be used in a fun and playful way, but I also think it matters who’s using it where, and how. It can easily come off as misogynistic, belittling, or, as Kelce put it, like your entire life is just your partner’s job.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it because I think it has a serious negative connotation attached,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I think that it’s this suggestion that your spouse’s profession swallows you up as well. And I have made a serious effort to make sure that—and both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that, while he was playing, that it was clear that that was his job.” Kelce’s spouse is Jason Kelce, the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, who’s the brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s dating Taylor Swift. You probably knew all that, but if you didn’t, I’m impressed.

Kelce continued: “In the same way that someone would go to work and come home and not necessarily talk about their entire day; you’re filing taxes, you’re doing spreadsheets, like you’re not coming home and telling your spouse about the spreadsheet you worked out.” Makes sense to me.

Speaking of Swift, Kelce also talked about meeting her for the first time and confirmed that it was the January 2024 Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills—which people somehow managed to have an issue with at the time.

“People are deeply disturbed by this,” Kelce said. “There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone. I’m more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.”

“But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, ‘I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating,'” she added. “And she’s busy.” She also said that she and Jason knew before everyone else, but that it was not something that “hit the group chat.” Which yeah, Tree Paine would have hated that.

  • Madonna reacted to Sabrina Carpenter‘s Vogue cover. [Rolling Stone]
  • Yikes. Mandy Moore says Amazon delivered a package to her in-laws’ home…which was destroyed in the LA wildfires. [Pop Crave]
  • Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce had an emotional podcast episode. [People]
  • Wait…Mindy Kaling had a third baby?! [DailyMail]
  • Armie Hammer needs to just shut the hell up. [Hollywood Reporter]
  • Taylor Swift was filmed tipping workers at a Grammys afterparty. [Pop Base]
  • I don’t know why this is a Pete Davidson ad, but sure. [Vulture]
  • Cynthia Erivo will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards. Someone get Ariana Grande tissues. [Deadline]
  • Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff‘s husband, made Fuck Ye t-shirts, the profits of which will go to a Holocaust survivors’ charity. [Just Jared]
  • This is some headline: Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl jeans were originally for Timothée Chalamet, are size 29 women’s [Page Six]

 
Join the discussion...