I Think So Honey: The ‘Las Culturistas’ Culture Awards Are the Only Award Show We Need

Award shows are so back—at least for me. Tuesday night’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards may have single-handedly revived my interest in the snoozefest TV genre that is now best consumed the morning after via red-carpet slideshows and bitchy tweets. The LCCAs are the insane, beautiful brainchild of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, hosts of the magnificent podcast Las Culturistas. Like its podcast foremother, the LCCAs were stupidly funny: There were categories like “In This House, We Believe In” Award for Best Yard Sign. The nominees were an unhinged mix of actual things and abstract concepts, all unbound by logic or chronological order (two Miley Cyrus songs were nominated for Song of the Summer; neither song came out this summer). And while the show has been described as a “comedy show that masquerades as an awards ceremony,” the LCCAs felt more relevant than any award show in recent memory, celebrating the psychotic melange of people, places, trench coats, and ideas that are actually shaping our culture.

Of course, the basic appeal of the show is that Yang and Rogers are actually funny. Turns out letting charismatic, funny people be in control of something produces great TV… Who would’ve thought! Yang and Rogers’ presences throughout the show stood in sharp contrast to the victory lap vibe we’ve come to expect from most award show hosts. When they ended their opening monologue by performing “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, it didn’t feel like half-assedly singing for their supper; Yang and Rogers were whole-assedly singing from their hearts.

Sure, you might ask why they performed a months-old Lady Gaga song instead of something original, written about and for the night? And the answer is obvious: Because this is more FUN. Do we really need to see another award show host sweating through some corny ass tap number that ends in Somewhere Over the Rainbow and a reflection on the magic of the movies? Fuck no, we do not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)