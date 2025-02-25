Luigi Mangione Wants You…to Send Him Fewer Photos

On Friday, Luigi Mangione–who’s accused of killing Brian Thompson, the former CEO of United Healthcare—appeared in court for a second time since his December 2024 arrest. And on Monday, the 26-year-old’s team issued a statement to his fans: Go easy on all the photos.

“Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody,” a new message in the FAQ section of Mangione’s website now reads. “Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared. Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time.”

The update also includes: “Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.”

So, let me get this straight: There were enough people sending over five photos at a time that his team had no choice but to put out a disclaimer? Clearly, some of you haven’t heard of a little thing called playing hard to get. I’ve just been sending two…sometimes three. Tops! Only kidding, of course.

Given that an estimated hundred supporters—many of them young women—gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse on Friday and his legal defense fund continues to grow, I shouldn’t be surprised. And yet, I am. What could people possibly be sending him this many photos of? Are they going to JCPenney for photoshoots? Again, have some dignity. And if we’re talking about sending nudes, well, they’re probably being kept by the Metropolitan Detention Center anyway. Apparently, others have taken a different approach to bonding with Mangione. His team also asked people to please stop sending him books. A devastating blow to all manic pixies, no doubt. Last week, Mangione himself addressed his supporters via a statement of gratitude for all he’s received thus far. “I am overwhelmed by—and grateful for—everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said in a statement on his website. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions.” “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive,” he added. “Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.” Meanwhile, Thomas Dickey, an attorney representing Mangione regarding his Pennsylvania charges (including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm), claimed his client was unlawfully interrogated and searched before his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In a 23-page pre-trial motion in the weapons, false identification, and forgery case against Mangione in the state’s Blair County, Dickey asked a judge to release Mangione on grounds of unlawful interrogation and search. “At no time did the two officers indicate (Mangione) was free to go, nor did they explain the reasons as to why (he) was being detained; other than that he looked suspicious and/or overstayed his welcome as a customer at McDonald’s,” the filing reads. The next New York City hearing will take place on March 19. More from Jezebel Team USA Just Shook Up the Women’s Rugby World Cup

