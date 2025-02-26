RIP Michelle Trachtenberg, a Millennial Icon & ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Most Formidable Foil

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress known best for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl, was found dead in a Columbus Circle residence on Wednesday morning. Sources said she had recently undergone a liver transplant and that her death is not currently being investigated as suspicious, according to the New York Post and a New York City-based ABC affiliate. She was 39 years old.

Trachtenberg’s career began three decades ago after she played the titular role in the 1996 Nickelodeon film, Harriet the Spy. She went on to earn career-defining roles in television series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer where she played Dawn Summers, the precocious little sister to Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Gossip Girl‘s most formidable foil, Georgina Sparks. She also starred in EuroTrip, Ice Princess, and 17 Again.