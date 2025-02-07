‘Soft Core’ Is a Dominatrix Novel With a Gothic Twist
Brittany Newell's new book, based in part on her own experiences, is about sex work, longing, and, as she told Jezebel, defending San Francisco as "a romantic city."Photo: Shane Thomas; Farrar, Straus and Giroux BooksEntertainment
“I carried a broken heart in my purse like a taser,” declares Ruth, the rudderless protagonist of Brittany Newell’s compelling and enigmatic second novel Soft Core. The 26-year-old San Franciscan ditches academia to work as a stripper and dominatrix, and begins to feel profoundly adrift when her roommate/ex-boyfriend Dino vanishes abruptly. She thinks she can handle the disappearance thanks to her “native ability to absorb any trauma like it was just one more step in my skin care routine”—but her profound grief at his loss spurs a progressive meltdown. She’s convinced she spots Dino everywhere, the uncanniness reflecting her decreasing mental health and increasingly unreliable narration.
In these clandestine spaces—where Ruth’s alias is Baby (at the strip club) or Sunday (at the dungeon)—clients “wore their fantasies like girdles, an everyday secret.” A sense of dread presides, not only due to the ambiguity of Dino’s fate but also thanks to the latent perils underpinning sex work: “We coexisted with the potential of masculine wrath, like asbestos in the walls.” Although Ruth relishes wearing sparkly outfits and writing off manicures as business expenses, she acknowledges the underworld she circulates in takes its toll: “I was paid to be a beam of light while dudes displayed their darkness.” Newell knows about this first-hand: She has worked as a professional dominatrix since 2018. Today, she and her wife run a monthly drag/dance party at one of San Francisco’s longest standing queer bars.
Jezebel spoke with Newell about making gothic literature contemporaneous, love stories, and the importance of not conflating personal experience with non-fiction.
How do you place Soft Core within other cultural/pop cultural touchstones regarding sex work? Was there anything that you wanted to debunk?
In terms of literary inspirations or guiding lights, I’ve always been—unsurprisingly—a Mary Gaitskill fan girl. In terms of a broader relationship to sex work stories, specifically within the literary landscape, it was important for me to have readers know that I was writing this story from a place of embodied experience. Also, to find that sweet spot between not being too doom-and-gloom, “woman fallen into sin,” but also not too girl power, nothing-bad-has-ever-happened type of thing. Just finding the middle ground that is the reality of any type of work that you subject your body to, regardless of how it’s viewed by society. I definitely didn’t want it to feel too sensationalistic.
When I was shopping it around, there was a bit of hesitation from a few editors, like, “Oh, sex work… can this speak to a wider audience?” Which was kind of surprising to me, because my feeling about the book is that—Ruth is a stripper and eventually becomes a dominatrix, but—at the heart of the novel, it’s a love story that any lost or drifting girl or person in their late 20s, or who has been in their late 20s, can relate to. I think that that empathetic connection is so important. Also important: creating Ruth as a three dimensional character who is flawed and doesn’t have to be this perfect representative of a world that doesn’t get that much representation in the literary landscape. Although now, it might be a bit more trendy with Anora being really popular.
Soft Core is a love story but, with Dino’s disappearance, it’s mostly love in absentia.
My vision was that was Dino’s motivation for disappearing and removing himself from their probably codependent dynamic—as exes who still have entangled feelings for each other—was that it would force Ruth to confront, as you said, in absentia, how much she needs Dino and how much she wants him.
When I was working with my agent and her assistant on the final draft, we were trying to find a way to sew up all the different little mysteries that come together throughout the book. They suggested that I think about the book as being written in a Gothic tradition. One of the defining features of Gothic literature is that there’s always a haunting, or a series of ghosts. That framework really blasted open the book for me in such an important way—thinking about love as a haunting. You’re haunted by the person that you’re with, as well as the people that you have been with, and you’re haunted by the people that you were. It literalized the Dino doppelgangers that Ruth sees. And also sex work as a haunting—this way of lingering in people’s minds.
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm