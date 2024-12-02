Survive This Holiday Season With a Subscription to Jezebel

It sounds impossible but the 2024 holiday season is here. For some, it’s the most wonderful time of year; for most, it’s an endless headache comprised of delayed travel, unrelenting traffic, gross consumerism, holiday parties with tiny hors d’oeuvres and weak drinks, pulling the one person in your office who you barely know for Secret Santa, and being forced to mingle with obnoxious MAGA relatives. The herald angels might be singing, but the holidays can be hell.

So give yourself a break this holiday season and eliminate at least one headache: Online ads. If you subscribe to Jezebel, you get to read all our spectacular stories ad-free. And here’s one more reason to be merry: We’ve slashed prices, so you can now subscribe to Jezebel for $50 a year or $5 a month. (If you’ve already subscribed, these new prices also apply to you.) In addition to getting to read Jezebel without all the ads, a Jezebel subscription gets you access to Barf Bag (like Dirt Bag but for politics), the Jezebel Discord, the Jezebel Book Club, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter, early access to upcoming events, and more.