Are Swifties Rooting for the Eagles Now?

We’re just days away from the Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and I have questions. Will halftime performer Kendrick Lamar continue his reign of terror against Drake‘s existence? Fingers crossed! Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still invited to Taylor Swift‘s suite amid all of their legal battles? Maybe! And a new one: Who told Travis Kelce it was a good idea to say he’s psyched that Donald Trump will be attending?

At a Wednesday press conference, America’s most famous tight end was asked what he thinks about the president’s expected attendance at the game.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said, according to People. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world—and that’s pretty cool.”