Are Swifties Rooting for the Eagles Now?

Travis Kelce said it's a "great honor" that Trump will likely attend the Super Bowl, adding that the U.S. is the "greatest country in the world." This confirms one thing I long suspected: Killa Trav cannot read.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  February 6, 2025 | 10:27am
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images Dirt Bag
We’re just days away from the Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and I have questions. Will halftime performer Kendrick Lamar continue his reign of terror against Drake‘s existence? Fingers crossed! Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still invited to Taylor Swift‘s suite amid all of their legal battles? Maybe! And a new one: Who told Travis Kelce it was a good idea to say he’s psyched that Donald Trump will be attending?

At a Wednesday press conference, America’s most famous tight end was asked what he thinks about the president’s expected attendance at the game.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said, according to People. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world—and that’s pretty cool.”

Now I’ve got even more questions… First: best country in the world? I guess this confirms what I’ve long suspected: Kelce can’t read, certainly not something as convoluted as “the news.” Second: It’s a “great honor” to be in the same place as the man who publicly insulted your girlfriend mere months ago? Third: “Biggest game of my life”?? Hasn’t he already won the Super Bowl twice? At this point, do you really need a third win? (And before you come for me in the comments, I am aware that the Chiefs would make history if they win again. Blah blah blah.

Unsurprisingly, much of the terminally online Swift fandom was not happy about Kelce’s comments.

“travis deserves any backlash he gets for that trump answer idgaf,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Travis used the term: ‘honour’ shows his political tone-deafness at best and apathy towards how Trump attacked Taylor at worst,” posted another.

“Trump ripping apart the foundations of our country but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce excited to throw a ball in front of him for a couple hours…” a third person vented.

Frankly, I’m not at all shocked. After all, we’re not talking about the sharpest tack in the box here. We all saw Kelce’s tweets once upon a time, and, more recently, heard his justification of his teammate Harrison Butker‘s “women should stay in the kitchen” commencement speech. Should you have forgotten, he said, in part: “I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views.” Besides, it’s not as if he—and his girlfriend, for that matter—hasn’t made a habit of publicly cuddling up to Trump supporters. Surely no thinking person would expect him to pull a Patti LuPone.
Meanwhile, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts simply replied “no ma’am” when asked if he felt more pressure to play in front of Trump. Curt and classy—and clearly showing that Kelce could’ve simply said less if he wasn’t prepared to take any sort of stance.

Anyway. Go Eagles!

