The White Lotus Brings a Bunch of ‘Losers Back Home’ to Thailand
In the third season premiere, a tonal shift and a parade of losers greet us at the luxury resort's wellness-centric location in Thailand.Photo: MAX EntertainmentTV
Deep breath in, deep breath out. The third installment of White Lotus, Mike White’s sharply sensational whodunit series about rich people on their worst behavior while on vacation returned Sunday night and plopped us in the resort’s Thailand outpost, where guests are encouraged to ditch their phones (classic horror trope) and plunge into a week of wellness. Of course, things at the White Lotus never go as planned. Immediately, some guests refused to relinquish their connection to the outside world, others flirted unsuccessfully poolside, and at least one man has already gone through a pack of cigarettes. All of them are varying degrees of unwell and, more so than in past seasons, feel already weighed down by their egos and aberrations, even against the blissfully blue and buoyant waters surrounding the resort.
The episode opens on the recurring premise that some (or at least one) of the characters do not make it out of their one-week vacation alive. But, unlike in seasons 1 and 2, which have shown a corpse bobbing in the ocean or someone getting zipped up in a body bag without explanation, this time, we know exactly what led to their demise. Gunshots ring out through the resort causing guests to scream and run for shelter and a body floats through the lily pad mote. I was sat in front of the television, eager to escape into the deliriously disconnected social mores of the 1% only to be met with the everyday horror of mass shootings. This wasn’t a funny freak accident or an ironic ego-driven death; it felt bleaker, an unsettling tone shift from past seasons. While it wasn’t exactly the mood I was hoping to snuggle up with on a Sunday evening, its distinction certainly made me more curious about Mike White’s direction with this season. With that in mind, let’s review the suspects, and of course, potential victims.
