Tom Sandoval Withdraws Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix; Claims He Was ‘Misled’

On Wednesday, news that Tom Sandoval was suing his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, made the blood of the Bravoverse—a collective that already feels a type of way about the philandering Vanderpump Rules star—boil. In his suit, he claimed Madix invaded his privacy when she “obtained access” to his phone in March 2023 which led to the discovery that he was cheating on her with their former cast mate and friend, Rachel Leviss. Madix, the suit states, did not have Sandoval’s “authorization or permission” to look at his phone or to watch the explicit videos he’d recorded of Leviss notably without her consent or knowledge.

Now, two days later—after quite a bit of backlash that I’m certain he saw—Sandoval has called off the suit and fired his attorney, Matt Geragos.