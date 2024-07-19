Tom Sandoval Withdraws Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix; Claims He Was ‘Misled’

“In no way am I suing Ariana,” Sandoval wrote on Instagram. “The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.” OK!

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 19, 2024 | 9:25am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Tom Sandoval Withdraws Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix; Claims He Was ‘Misled’

On Wednesday, news that Tom Sandoval was suing his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, made the blood of the Bravoverse—a collective that already feels a type of way about the philandering Vanderpump Rules star—boil. In his suit, he claimed Madix invaded his privacy when she “obtained access” to his phone in March 2023 which led to the discovery that he was cheating on her with their former cast mate and friend, Rachel Leviss. Madix, the suit states, did not have Sandoval’s “authorization or permission” to look at his phone or to watch the explicit videos he’d recorded of Leviss notably without her consent or knowledge.

Now, two days later—after quite a bit of backlash that I’m certain he saw—Sandoval has called off the suit and fired his attorney, Matt Geragos.

“Late Tuesday morning, my attorney Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” Sandoval wrote on his Instagram stories after temporarily deactivating his account. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it.”

He, too, was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, led astray!

“I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter,” Sandoval continued. “Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.”

And, finally: “In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

Huh? So, he’s not bitter enough to file a phony suit in retaliation for the fact that since #Scandoval, Madix has competed on Dancing With the Stars, starred in Chicago on Broadway, hosted Love Island, opened a sandwich shop, and is now in what seems like a far healthier relationship? Got it.

  • Melania Trump watching Kid Rock perform at the Republican National Convention? Important. [Newsweek]
  • Chad Michael Murray returning as Jake to the Freaky Friday sequel? VERY important. [Just Jared]
  • Kate Hudson confirmed she doesn’t wear deodorant, nor does her former co-star, Matthew McConaughey. With that kind of B.O., they wouldn’t need 10 days to lose me—10 minutes would do. [People]
  • Kyle Richards curiously dropped “wife” from her Instagram bio the same day her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was spotted kissing a mystery woman. Here’s hoping she’s not the same age as one of his daughters. [Daily Mail]
  • Armie Hammer admits to branding Paige Lorenze but “there wasn’t even blood.” [Page Six]

 
Join the discussion...