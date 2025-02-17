Trump, Beholden to the Manosphere, Is Reportedly Pressuring Romania to Help the Tate Brothers

Andrew and Tristan Tate are required to stay in Romania on human trafficking and sexual misconduct charges. The U.K. is trying to extradite them on rape charges. Enter: the Trump administration.

February 17, 2025
The solidarity between sexual predators remains as strong as ever: President Trump, a legally recognized sexual assailant, is trying to intervene on behalf of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The Tate brothers are self-described misogynist influencers who promote violence against women and are currently required to remain in Romania on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering, and starting an organized crime group. Per the Times, last week, Trump’s special envoy to Romania, Richard Grenell, met with Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu at the Munich Security Conference and raised the Tates’ case, asking the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the accused, serial sexual assailants and return their passports. 

The alleged intervention from the Trump administration comes after the Tates—arguably the most influential figures in the online, far-right manosphere that currently has a chokehold on young men across the U.S.—took credit for helping Trump win the election. In a lengthy tweet from November, Tristan claimed Trump won because “millions of young men in Europe and the USA have a healthy rightwing approach to politics that they would NOT have if Andrew Tate had never appeared on their phone screens.” Data certainly indicates a right-wing pivot among young, male voters between the 2020 and 2024 elections, around the same time the Tate brothers emerged as wildly popular, viral right-wing stars through videos encouraging young men to prey on and abuse women

The Trump administration hasn’t commented on the Times report. A spokesperson for Hurezeanu told the outlet, “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process.”

The Tate brothers were first arrested in Romania in December 2022. The brothers were jailed for three months in 2023, but later released and kept on house arrest for several months. Romanian authorities lifted the house arrest in August 2023 but have required the Tate brothers to remain in the country while they await trial. In December, Romanian prosecutors faced a setback when an appeals court sent the case back to them, barring the case from going to trial at this time. But the charges still stand and the Tates remain forced to remain in Romania, where being convicted of human trafficking can come with up to 15 years in prison.

Numerous women from several different countries have accused the Tates of trafficking, sexually assaulting, and strangling and beating them. Some of the women recount first being ensnared by the brothers’ romantic overtures, then being coerced by the brothers to do sex work to enrich them. The Tates’ own self-described business model, which they have repeatedly boasted about for the last few years, amounts to trafficking. Meanwhile, the U.K. is also seeking to extradite the Tates, as they face rape and human trafficking allegations there, too. Several women have offered brutal accounts of acts of sexual violence by the brothers, armed by extensive evidence, including a text message Andrew sent to one of the women stating, “I love raping you.” A Florida woman also accused Tate of trafficking before his 2022 arrest.

The Tates deny all allegations against them, going so far as to pitch a Matrix-level conspiracy theory that the woke, feminist deep-state conspired to ruin their lives. Yet, their own content farm is the most potent evidence against them, as they openly instruct young men on how to abuse women, even glorifying hitting and choking women. Andrew himself has bragged about breaking a woman’s jaw.

Despite, or more likely because of, all of this, the Trump administration seems to be embracing the viral manosphere influencers, who are close friends and associates with other influencers like Adin Ross, who campaigned with Trump. On the campaign trail in August, JD Vance launched his TikTok with a series of videos with influencers who frequently collaborate with Tate; in December, Vance followed Andrew on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ed Corestine née “bigballs,” a 19-year-old DOGE staffer who holds mind-boggling power over all federal agencies and all of our data, is an enrolled “student” of the Tates’ Hustlers University, their grift to teach young, male enrollees how to pick up and abuse women. Several DOGE staffers appear to follow and have re-shared the Tates’ social content.

In recent weeks, as Elon Musk and the Trump administration have been dismantling and defunding key government programs including USAID, the administration as well as Tristan have promoted a baseless conspiracy theory that under Biden, USAID bribed the Romanian government to target conservatives like the Tate brothers. “The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke,” Grenell tweeted earlier this month. “The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world. Conservatives around the world were targeted. Romania is the latest example.” There is zero evidence of this, but alas, that doesn’t seem to matter anymore.

 
