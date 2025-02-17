Trump, Beholden to the Manosphere, Is Reportedly Pressuring Romania to Help the Tate Brothers

The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke.

The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world.

Conservatives around the world were targeted.

Romania is the latest example.… https://t.co/cmPqYojRzs

— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2025

The Tate brothers were first arrested in Romania in December 2022. The brothers were jailed for three months in 2023, but later released and kept on house arrest for several months. Romanian authorities lifted the house arrest in August 2023 but have required the Tate brothers to remain in the country while they await trial. In December, Romanian prosecutors faced a setback when an appeals court sent the case back to them, barring the case from going to trial at this time. But the charges still stand and the Tates remain forced to remain in Romania, where being convicted of human trafficking can come with up to 15 years in prison.

Numerous women from several different countries have accused the Tates of trafficking, sexually assaulting, and strangling and beating them. Some of the women recount first being ensnared by the brothers’ romantic overtures, then being coerced by the brothers to do sex work to enrich them. The Tates’ own self-described business model, which they have repeatedly boasted about for the last few years, amounts to trafficking. Meanwhile, the U.K. is also seeking to extradite the Tates, as they face rape and human trafficking allegations there, too. Several women have offered brutal accounts of acts of sexual violence by the brothers, armed by extensive evidence, including a text message Andrew sent to one of the women stating, “I love raping you.” A Florida woman also accused Tate of trafficking before his 2022 arrest.

The Tates deny all allegations against them, going so far as to pitch a Matrix-level conspiracy theory that the woke, feminist deep-state conspired to ruin their lives. Yet, their own content farm is the most potent evidence against them, as they openly instruct young men on how to abuse women, even glorifying hitting and choking women. Andrew himself has bragged about breaking a woman’s jaw.

One of Elon Musk’s DOGE kids—Ed Corestine—appears to be a member of Andrew Tate’s online “university.” Research doc shows the account, created May 2023, is tied to an email belonging to Corestine. The site had a data breach in Nov, but only Corestine’s email/user name got leaked https://t.co/OJ7PNobD61 — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 17, 2025

Despite, or more likely because of, all of this, the Trump administration seems to be embracing the viral manosphere influencers, who are close friends and associates with other influencers like Adin Ross, who campaigned with Trump. On the campaign trail in August, JD Vance launched his TikTok with a series of videos with influencers who frequently collaborate with Tate; in December, Vance followed Andrew on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ed Corestine née “bigballs,” a 19-year-old DOGE staffer who holds mind-boggling power over all federal agencies and all of our data, is an enrolled “student” of the Tates’ Hustlers University, their grift to teach young, male enrollees how to pick up and abuse women. Several DOGE staffers appear to follow and have re-shared the Tates’ social content.

In recent weeks, as Elon Musk and the Trump administration have been dismantling and defunding key government programs including USAID, the administration as well as Tristan have promoted a baseless conspiracy theory that under Biden, USAID bribed the Romanian government to target conservatives like the Tate brothers. “The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke,” Grenell tweeted earlier this month. “The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world. Conservatives around the world were targeted. Romania is the latest example.” There is zero evidence of this, but alas, that doesn’t seem to matter anymore.