I Can’t Stop Laughing at RNC Delegates Copying Trump’s Ear Bandage

On night one of the Republican National Convention this week, former President Trump made his first public appearance since the attempt on his life at his Saturday rally, very conspicuously donning a misshapen bandage over the ear that was cut. Depending on who you ask, the appearance was either akin to Jesus Christ rising on the third day, or that one girl you went to high school with who was always showing up on the first day back in a boot. In any case, there’s a lot that can be said about this man, but it simply can’t be said that he doesn’t know how to put on a damn show.

While Twitter users made their little jokes about the undeniably comedic spectacle of it all, Trump supporters and RNC delegates, by contrast, were inspired. During day two of the convention on Tuesday, several were photographed wearing fake bandages or even paper squares over their ears in a demonstration of solidarity with the downtrodden billionaire who is now their official party nominee. According to at least one reporter at the RNC, the iconic accessory is being sold as merch to convention-goers. See below:

Trump’s ear bandage the hottest new merchandise at the RNC, apparently pic.twitter.com/iriuIu8Hz4 — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) July 17, 2024