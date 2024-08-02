Trump’s Net Worth Sunk by $900 Million After Biden Dropped Out

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

It’s been a tough few weeks for former President Donald Trump: His running mate J.D. Vance is proving to have all the appeal of a damp jock strap, and President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, which has jump-started Democratic enthusiasm. Trump has been banking on winning to help keep him out of jail for his many (alleged) crimes, and as if things couldn’t get worse for him, he also recently lost nearly $1 billion from his net worth.

For those whose brains aren’t poisoned, Trump started a social media platform called Truth Social and he owns about 65% of the shares in its parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. Some traders invested in TMTG thinking Trump would win the election, but they’ve been dumping the stock ever since Biden dropped out and Harris is polling better than her boss.

CNN reports that the value of the stock has dropped nearly 25% since Biden exited the race on July 21, less than two weeks ago: