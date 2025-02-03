We Need to Talk About *This* Trade War, Actually

Over the weekend, we were rocked by catastrophic trade deals that threw the future and stability of our nation into question. Confusion reigned, lack of government transparency sowed chaos, conspiracy theories ran amuck, and people took to the streets in protest. That’s right: The Dallas Mavericks traded their 25-year-old superstar, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 31-year-old, oft-injured Anthony Davis. Some non-NBA fans have asked for a pop culture comparison. No disrespect whatsoever to Mr. Davis, but this trade feels akin to Destiny’s Child trading Beyoncé to *NSYNC for Joey Fatone.

Over the last seven-odd years, Dončić has managed to make the Mavs a competitor every season, even with almost comically unhelpful teammates; finally given some help, just last year, he took the Mavs to the NBA Finals on an injured leg. In 2022, he not only almost single-handedly ended the Phoenix Suns organization, but inflicted a lifetime of therapy bills on my beloved Devin Booker. That same playoff series, he also transformed future Hall of Famer and 20-year veteran Chris Paul into a meme that will probably be printed on his tombstone.

Nevertheless, the Mavs traded Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in exchange for Davis, Max Christie, and one (1) single first-round pick—or, as one social media user put it, Dončić was traded for “some street clothes and a bag of chips.”

I’ll never forget this trade, mostly because I’ll never forget what it was like to get the news. I got the push notification close to midnight on Saturday, while at a party surrounded by a largely queer audience who were pretty indifferent to the paradigm-shifting news; I simply had to go home immediately. Some social media users say they were driving when they got the news and had to pull over. At least one DJ interrupted his set to make the announcement. The Suns’ Kevin Durant received the news from the bench in the middle of a game on Saturday night; he leaned back in shock. Booker said when he first heard the news, he thought it was about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Luka Garza, which… would make a lot more sense!

My favorite teams are not in championship contention at all, so you’d think the impact on me, personally, would be pretty minimal. But as a member of polite society, I was shocked nonetheless: This trade felt like a shattering of the social contract. If one of the most promising and proven stars in the league could be traded on a random Saturday night, what’s to stop anyone from doing anything—your long-term partner from dumping you, your employer from transferring you to Canada (which… actually would be pretty cool right about now!), your friends from shunning and replacing you with someone far less cool than you. In such a world, as of Saturday, nothing matters and nothing is sacred.

One person called this “the craziest day of my life and I done been SHOT before.” (Fair! Gun violence is tragically endemic in this country—unlike shootings, trading a 25-year-old, top three player in the league for anything, let alone for almost nothing, doesn’t happen every day in this country.) At least three podcasts dropped emergency 2 a.m. episodes.

As someone with no real memories of the day, I couldn’t help but wonder: Was this what living through 9/11 would be like with Twitter??? Considering we’ve been living through “unprecedented times” for the last decade, it’s saying something that this genuinely felt like the most united the internet has been in a while—at least since Luigi Mangione’s identity was revealed, but that was almost two months ago, which is about 20 years on the timeline we’re living in.