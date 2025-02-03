We Need to Talk About *This* Trade War, Actually
Late Saturday night, a paradigm-shifting NBA trade caused fans to pull over on highways and leave parties early. DJs paused their sets to break the news. At least 3 podcasts dropped emergency 2 am episodes.Photo: Getty Images In Depth
Over the weekend, we were rocked by catastrophic trade deals that threw the future and stability of our nation into question. Confusion reigned, lack of government transparency sowed chaos, conspiracy theories ran amuck, and people took to the streets in protest. That’s right: The Dallas Mavericks traded their 25-year-old superstar, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 31-year-old, oft-injured Anthony Davis. Some non-NBA fans have asked for a pop culture comparison. No disrespect whatsoever to Mr. Davis, but this trade feels akin to Destiny’s Child trading Beyoncé to *NSYNC for Joey Fatone.
Over the last seven-odd years, Dončić has managed to make the Mavs a competitor every season, even with almost comically unhelpful teammates; finally given some help, just last year, he took the Mavs to the NBA Finals on an injured leg. In 2022, he not only almost single-handedly ended the Phoenix Suns organization, but inflicted a lifetime of therapy bills on my beloved Devin Booker. That same playoff series, he also transformed future Hall of Famer and 20-year veteran Chris Paul into a meme that will probably be printed on his tombstone.
Nevertheless, the Mavs traded Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in exchange for Davis, Max Christie, and one (1) single first-round pick—or, as one social media user put it, Dončić was traded for “some street clothes and a bag of chips.”
https://t.co/bhxlk00vGM pic.twitter.com/i3mtYVt1eX
— rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) February 2, 2025
I’ll never forget this trade, mostly because I’ll never forget what it was like to get the news. I got the push notification close to midnight on Saturday, while at a party surrounded by a largely queer audience who were pretty indifferent to the paradigm-shifting news; I simply had to go home immediately. Some social media users say they were driving when they got the news and had to pull over. At least one DJ interrupted his set to make the announcement. The Suns’ Kevin Durant received the news from the bench in the middle of a game on Saturday night; he leaned back in shock. Booker said when he first heard the news, he thought it was about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Luka Garza, which… would make a lot more sense!
My favorite teams are not in championship contention at all, so you’d think the impact on me, personally, would be pretty minimal. But as a member of polite society, I was shocked nonetheless: This trade felt like a shattering of the social contract. If one of the most promising and proven stars in the league could be traded on a random Saturday night, what’s to stop anyone from doing anything—your long-term partner from dumping you, your employer from transferring you to Canada (which… actually would be pretty cool right about now!), your friends from shunning and replacing you with someone far less cool than you. In such a world, as of Saturday, nothing matters and nothing is sacred.
One person called this “the craziest day of my life and I done been SHOT before.” (Fair! Gun violence is tragically endemic in this country—unlike shootings, trading a 25-year-old, top three player in the league for anything, let alone for almost nothing, doesn’t happen every day in this country.) At least three podcasts dropped emergency 2 a.m. episodes.
As someone with no real memories of the day, I couldn’t help but wonder: Was this what living through 9/11 would be like with Twitter??? Considering we’ve been living through “unprecedented times” for the last decade, it’s saying something that this genuinely felt like the most united the internet has been in a while—at least since Luigi Mangione’s identity was revealed, but that was almost two months ago, which is about 20 years on the timeline we’re living in.
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm