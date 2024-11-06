Well, This Is Bad. But Let Us Go Forth Like Rihanna.

There’s no way around it. A fascist bigot, sexual predator, and convicted felon is—once again—the U.S. president-elect. No amount of preparation can arm you for a realization as bleak as that. But this, friends, is Dirt Bag, meaning we must find some way not to linger on the bad, but laugh in its mottled face. So, whether you’re ready to or not, here we go.

We all coped differently on Election Day, no? Some of us temporarily vacated social media, most of us doom-scrolled until carpal tunnel kicked in. Then, there’s Rihanna, who repeatedly chose pettiness to the delight of the masses.

The mogul and musician (who is not a U.S. citizen) began her shit-posting spree with an Instagram video of her in a car, captioned: “when protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason.” And on the video itself, she wrote: “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport. #votecauseicant.” Naturally, the post summoned some of the worst people on the internet—from Karens to, well, in Ri’s words, the dreaded “illiterate ass ho.” Fortunately, she had an answer for all of them.