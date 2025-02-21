West Virginia GOP Really, Really Wants to Remove the Rape Exception From Its Abortion Ban

If only West Virginia’s GOP state lawmakers were as tenacious about helping people as they were about targeting child rape victims.

Earlier this month, state Sen. Majority Whip Jay Taylor (R) introduced a bill that would amend the state’s total abortion ban to remove its exemptions for rape victims. Taylor stressed his delusional belief that “life begins at conception” to justify the bill. Under the current law, adult victims can access abortion up to eight weeks into their pregnancy (before many people know they’re pregnant) if they report their rape to law enforcement, and the same applies to underage victims for up to 14 weeks.

Then, on Wednesday, Taylor withdrew the bill, offering a bizarre statement claiming that he “originally introduced with the intention of protecting the lives of unborn children.” To be clear, he is referring to embryos and fetuses, prioritized over child rape victims who could die carrying unsafe pregnancies, or be tied to their abuser for the rest of their lives. Taylor continued, “However, I recognize now that reintroducing the bill this year was a mistake, particularly given its unrealistic path forward.” He further claimed that since he introduced the bill, he and his family have faced threats. I am, obviously, not publicly endorsing physical harm toward anyone, but I’ll say it: People should be afraid to wield their power to harm child rape victims. (Or attack anyone’s bodily autonomy, for that matter!)

Taylor then wrote that he hopes “withdrawing the bill, alongside my genuine apology, will help reduce tensions.”