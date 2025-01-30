Yes, Marriage Equality Is at Risk, But Not From State Resolutions

On Monday, state legislators in the Idaho House passed a resolution calling on the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that established marriage equality. This is an alarming development, but a state-level resolution is not a vehicle for the court to reconsider the precedent. But something that could find its way to the Supreme Court is an appeal filed over the summer by a notorious figure from the 2010s who happened to have a court hearing on Thursday.



The Idaho resolution says the legislature “calls upon the Supreme Court of the United States to reverse Obergefell and restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.” The vote was 46-24, per the Idaho Capitol Sun. It now heads to the Senate, but would not get signed by the governor since it’s not a law. A right-wing activist group called MassResistance said it drafted the resolution text for state legislatures and that it’s poised to be filed in five more states—Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, and North Dakota.

Lead sponsor Rep. Heather Scott (R) made a states’ rights argument on the House floor, akin to what conservatives said about Roe v. Wade. “I would ask you to substitute any other issue and ask yourself, ‘Do I want the federal government creating rights for us, for Idahoans,'” Scott said in her floor debate. “So what if the federal government redefined property rights or nationalized water rights? What does that look like if they came up with some new fair use policy or came up with different ways to define property rights? That is not a decision for the judges; it is a decision for the states.” (Meanwhile, a different Idaho lawmaker is trying to kneecap a possible statewide vote on abortion rights by raising the threshold for ballot measures to pass. Nine sponsors of that anti-democratic bill voted for this alleged states-rights resolution.)

Obergefell was a 5-4 ruling that said there’s a constitutional right to same-sex marriage under the 14th Amendment and overruled state bans on gay marriage.

But the justices in the majority said the right was located in the equal protection clause and the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, which also provided the basis for the Roe v. Wade decision. When the court overturned that precedent in 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas said Obergefell should go, too. “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents,” Thomas wrote, citing Obergefell and earlier decisions regarding same-sex intimacy (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003) and the right to contraception (Griswold v. Connecticut, 1965). “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.” Thomas notably excluded Loving v. Virginia, another substantive due process case, which protects interracial marriages—like his own union to MAGA soldier Ginni Thomas.